Here's what your zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 3, 2023, yy harnessing the power of Mars in Cancer. Wednesday, you can tap into your greatest strength to manifest not only what you truly desire but also what you need. May 3 is great day to access the power of determination and balance that energy brings into your life.

To begin manifesting, you first must develop an inner strength to not only see things differently but also to turn away from those old coping mechanisms or stories that have governed your life. The more that you can control your thoughts, the more that you can embrace the power of attraction.

In the lead-up to the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio, it’s an auspicious time for new beginnings as you are encouraged to continually release what is no longer serving you so that you can begin to manifest your deepest desires.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest today, May 3, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: a safe space

Create a vision board representing everything you want your home to look and feel like. Place it somewhere that you will see it frequently and even consider a candle meditation in front of it in the evening.

Affirmation manifestation: My home should be a place of comfort and peace.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: important conversations

Utilizing angel number three which represents the coming together of mind, body, and spirit and the third house of communication in astrology, plan to do your affirmation at 3:33 in the afternoon. Repeat the daily affirmation while practicing deep breaths and envisioning creating a space for the important conversations you are seeking.

Affirmation manifestation: I can advocate for myself and hold space for others to do the same.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Increase in income

Gather some coins and using a permanent black marker, write on each one something you’re doing or that you can do to generate more income. Place these next to your bedside or on your altar as you meditate on today’s affirmation.

Affirmation manifestation: I am resourceful and able to create the cash influx that I desire within my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Success

Write the word success and place it in your clothing at the start of the day. Repeat the word or the affirmation from today in sync with your breath throughout the day as you feel your energy and positive mindset heighten to increase manifestation.

Affirmation manifestation: I am full of the energy that I need to be successful in whatever I choose.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Peace

Sit with the intention of creating peace in the morning and what that represents to you. Watch or listen to a manifestation meditation for peace and repeat the affirmation for the day. Envision the creation of a place of peace inside of yourself and return to this throughout the day until you can embrace the ability to rest and find quiet in the evening.

Affirmation manifestation: I can create the time and space I need to rest, reflect, and find peace.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: solutions

Write the word solutions at the top of a paper and then give yourself five to ten minutes to do a direct stream-of-consciousness mediation writing. Don’t edit yourself or even worry about punctuation. Then reread what you have written and start to pull out some new ideas for solutions to your situation.

Affirmation manifestation: I will embrace my dreams and ambition to find the solutions that will clear the way to success.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: stability

Practice an earthing manifestation today to create greater stability within yourself and your life. You can either walk barefoot repeating the affirmation or sit at the base of healthy and strong trees while listening to a grounding manifestation while holding in your mind’s eye what you want to create.

Affirmation manifestation: I will do whatever is necessary to create a stable and abundant professional life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: new experiences

Whether it’s travel, an adventure or new love; create even a small vision board today that includes a photograph of yourself. Repeat the affirmation for today while creating it and then once completed you spend time envisioning yourself in everything you’ve included on your board.

Affirmation manifestation: I will allow myself to explore new opportunities, trusting that whatever is brought to me is also meant for me.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: transformation

Take time today to set up a space for transformation. Complete a guided meditation on transformation and then settle in with your journal. Write down a detailed list of everything within yourself that you want to transform and then take the paper and sleep with it under your pillow.

Affirmation manifestation: I call my energy and my power back to myself so that I can create a life of balance.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: compromise

Focus your thoughts on what is non-negotiable to you and what are those things that you’re willing to compromise on. Once finished, envision yourself being flexible and able to receive as much as you are offering to give. Focus on the meaning behind the saying, it is better to be loved or right as you move through your day.

Affirmation manifestation: I can create a positive and beneficial compromise in my relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: focus

Create a focus wheel today. Begin by drawing a small circle in the middle of the paper and a larger one that extends to the edges. Write your desire in the center and then positive statements regarding that intention in the larger circle while repeating your daily affirmation.

Affirmation manifestation: I will face things head on knowing that is the path towards financial abundance and joy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: inner strength

Use the crystal Tiger’s Eye today to help embrace your inner strength of knowing when to act and what to say at any important moment. Use it as part of your morning practice, wear it in your clothing, or even add it to your water bottle for the day.

Affirmation manifestation: I am worthy to express my authentic and emotional truth in all aspects of my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.