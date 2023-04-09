The week of April 10 - 16, 2023, has an amazing horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology. We are moving along at a nice pace, and now that it's mid-April, we can finally take a look at our progress so far. The universe never moves in ways that do not benefit us down here on Earth, and even when the lessons or events seem harsh, there's wisdom in all things that take place in nature.

While no two people are alike, we all do share certain universal truths, and during this week, we'll get a chance to become more in touch with what it is exactly that we hold dear. We will be making strong decisions during this time, and we will also strive for our personal bests. Our week opens up with Moon trine Neptune, Moon opposite Venus and a Moon in Sagittarius to get things flowing in the right direction.

We will notice that we may experience the full range of emotions during the week of April 10 - 16, as many of the transits are here to take us through our paces; nothing we do is meaningless, and we will feel the power of self-analysis and all that it stirs up in us. We may see something inside us that we do not like and have difficulty admitting or doing something about it.

This week also brings us Saturn and Pluto transit, which always tends to imply conflict and trouble adhering to rules. In short, all of us will experience some 'tests,' but the upside is that there is no failure here, only experience.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 10 - 16, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your week will be filled with positivity, joy and success. Not too shabby, Aries. You somehow won the jackpot of good vibes this week, as the many transits support you. Expect clarity of thought, feelings of enlightenment and abundance in love and luck. Family gatherings will bring you immense pleasure.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What will be noticeable for you this week, Taurus, is that for the first time in a while, you feel you are receiving as much as you have given out regarding love and romance. This inspires you to give even more, and if there's a word to describe the week in its entirety, it would be 'generosity.' You are well-loved, and you finally feel it to your core.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's a perfect week for you on so many levels, Gemini, but the one thing that will get you good is feeling appreciated for all you do. And that's not always how you feel. You tend to feel disregarded and pushed aside — all that changes during this week, as the people in your life seem to rush in to praise you and celebrate you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a bit of discord in your life right now, and during the week, you may find that you are alone in your feelings. You have an opinion that you feel is best kept under wraps, and the way the world works these days, you might be right about hiding it. While repression isn't your thing, you are wise to keep this particular opinion to yourself, at least during this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Lack of direction throws you off course this week, and you will spend time trying to get back on the right track. You need to watch out for impulsivity; while spontaneous action is 'sometimes' applauded, it may do more harm than not during this week. Try to avoid overly protecting your mistakes, as that may read as arrogance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week is business as usual for you, and the good part is that you are the only one who can do your job as well as you can. So, you can put aside all of your fears if those fears come with the idea of losing your job. Your job and finances are stable and growing, and you have nothing to worry about...which also implies that you need to stop overthinking these and...chill.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Once again, you are being told by the universe that you need to make friends and collaborate with people. While it's admirable to do everything independently, it's becoming a cosmic joke for you, as you can't escape the idea that you could actually use a hand...at work. This week has you accepting the idea that you can't do it all alone, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find certain things in your life that you are unwilling to accept, and if you don't start working it out, you'll end up confused and at a loss. You are doing this to yourself, Scorpio. This week will bring insight, and it's the kind that will change your life...but you have to try. You can't just acknowledge that you need change without actually doing it. You need to be the one who saves you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

OK, it seems you've finally gotten over the hump, and we're not just talking about Wednesdays. This is about finances and balance. You've done the diligent thing and paid all your bills, so what is left is for you to give yourself a break. You did the right thing, and this week, you need to acknowledge that things are on the up and up. Why stress out when there's nothing to be tense about?

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As if you don't already know it, fear, anxiety and worry will not do you much good, and this week will give you the choice as to whether or not you want to revisit those topics...again. We're looking at recurring dreams and nightmares; you have something seriously bothering you, Capricorn, and you know you must take care of it or pay for more terrible, sleepless nights. Get on the ball and do the best you can for yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week brings you a general feeling of discontentment as you can't help but feel you are not where you want to be at this point in your life. You have been greedy and overly indulgent, and you know it, and knowing it only makes you feel guilty. You're stuck in a rut of self-pity, and on some level, you know that it's all about laziness and fear of the 'real world.' An old disappointment has become your lifestyle; you know it's time to snap out of it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You know now that you must moderate your life for balance and equilibrium. It's April, and you still haven't decided what you want to manifest. You feel frustrated by your lack of energy, but you know you can and will get out of this funk. Take initiative, Pisces. Be the hero you know you are, and save yourself from the bottomless pit of laziness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.