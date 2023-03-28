3 Zodiac Signs Love The Wrong Person On March 29, 2023

The last thing we want to hear is that the person we are pouring all of our attention into is simply...not into us, or simply 'the wrong person,' however, on March 29, 2023, during Moon sextile Uranus, we may find that we are leading ourselves into a situation that is clearly not meant to be. Because we, ourselves, feel very free and uninhibited on this day, we may not listen to that inner dialogue — that one that tells us that something's wrong and that it might be better to NOT proceed.

Uranus is associated with intuition and flashes of insight, and this transit can enhance our ability to tap into our inner guidance and trust our instincts. We may feel more attuned to our intuition and have a greater sense of clarity and direction. In the same breath, however, we may feel a little too 'trusty', and that kind of emotional unpredictability can lead us to hasty decisions and poorly executed plans.

Because this transit also inspires creativity, we may end up 'trying something new' in an attempt to woo or seduce the person we have our eyes on. This is where things go wrong; we are so stuck in our fantasy of romantic success that we may end up following dreams that cannot possibly come true. And for three zodiac signs, this means probable rejection. We trust more in our dreams than we are conscious of reality during Moon sextile Uranus, and that is what leads us to the wrong person.

On March 29, 2023, three zodiac signs are in love with the wrong person:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When the Moon is sextile Uranus, it creates an opportunity for spontaneity, innovation, and individuality. As a fire sign, you, Aries, are naturally drawn to new experiences and challenges, and this aspect may amplify those tendencies. This could also to add to your desire to take chances on things that might not necessarily be realistic or possible. In love, you may see someone that, in your mind, you believe to be nothing less than perfect, and because you are so willing to take risks, you may end up just 'going for it.' The situation itself may be unpredictable, but you may want to control it during this transit, and as you've learned the hard way, you can't control people, especially their reactions to you. You may end up throwing yourself at this person only to find out that they are 'just not into you.'

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon rules emotions, and when it is in aspect with Uranus, there may be sudden and unexpected shifts in how you feel, Leo. You may feel restless or anxious at times but also excited and energized by the possibilities ahead. In front of you, you see an opportunity to love someone, and in your mind, you feel that can't possibly be a bad thing, and so, like a lion, you pounce. Moon sextile Uranus can bring a sense of excitement and unpredictability to you, which can be both exhilarating and challenging. This aspect can help you break free from any limitations and reach new heights of self-expression and creativity, but Uranus is a tricky one and can throw you off-course, making you think that the person you want is interested in you. They may want to know you, but as it stands, it's not looking too promising in terms of love or romance.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon sextile Uranus encourages individuality and independence, which are values that Sagittarians hold dear. You may feel more empowered to break free from any limitations or constraints that have been holding you back. You feel fearless on this day, March 29, although your bravado may be in vain; you may notice that you are acting out of anxiety rather than courage when you approach that person whom you have your eyes and heart set upon. You feel you have so much to offer — and you do; however, you are the champion here; you are the one who is doing all the trying. You will notice that the person you believe you love is not really putting much effort into anything, let alone knowing you. They are clearly the wrong person for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.