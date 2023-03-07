3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel They Are Unworthy Of Love

Love is the most powerful force in the world. No one can deny it. Even those who say they don't need love secretly crave it in the deepest pocket of their soul. They just don't want to be disappointed.

Unfortunately, the world is more like a wild west with all kinds of people in it. Some of whom are extremely nice, kind, generous, and loving, and others who are not so much.

And when we interact with the latter kind, it's easy to take their harsh words and behaviors personally — more so if one is a sensitive soul.

The following zodiac signs are just that: sensitive souls who feel unworthy of love because of their innate zodiac personality.

It doesn't mean they are actually unworthy of love. But it does mean these zodiac signs have a longer path to self-acceptance than others and have to go through deeper journeys of self-reflection to overcome their feelings of unworthiness.

Zodiac signs who feel unworthy of love

1. Cancer

When someone is born with a Cancer zodiac sign, they typically are very home-oriented and loving. They have soft and sensitive hearts and love to surround themselves with the people they know and love.

But this is also the reason why Cancers can sometimes feel as if they are unworthy of love.

Cancers, like one other sign on this list, find it difficult to adjust to the harshness of the Earth plane. Even more so if the harshness exists within their family in the form of a disciplinarian parent or a ruthless aunt or siblings who hate them.

They take all this straight to heart and start to believe that there's something wrong with them because of which they are being treated unfairly or insensitively.

Also, Cancers often find themselves in the nurturing role in their family or romantic partnerships and soon realize that they aren't receiving the same nurturing energy back. Especially if they belong to a traditional household where no one appreciates all that they do and instead tells them that it's their job to be nurturing and that they shouldn't ask for gratitude.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius is often called the outcast of the zodiac. But not because people want to outcast Aquarians. Most of the time people love the easy-going, laid-back, non-judgmental energy of Aquarius. Plus, Aquarius is very good at becoming friends with people from all walks of life.

The outcast energy is a result of Aquarius secretly feeling unworthy of love deep inside. They feel no one understands them or their vision, and they wonder if people think they are crazy.

The main issue is Aquarius can sometimes be ahead of their time. And they aren't patient enough with others who haven't caught up yet to the changing times, which they find so easy to adapt to.

Sometimes though, there is a part of Aquarius that likes feeling like an outcast. It fuels their ambitions and the need to prove the haters wrong.

3. Pisces

Pisces is the most psychic and empathic zodiac sign of them all. And this creates a unique experience for Pisceans on this Earth plane which others just don't understand.

They feel everything acutely and sometimes check out of reality because it gets too much. Also, the world is not always a kind place in general. So, when Pisces experiences the harsh realities of the world, they start to internalize it all.

They can sense the dejection, the pain, and the sadness of the collective, and they get influenced by it all, like a sponge. And this creates this false feeling that they are unworthy of love.

It takes a long time for Pisces to overcome this feeling of unworthiness. And it usually happens once they learn to distinguish between their emotions and the emotions of others.

That's when the wise and beautiful side of Pisces comes out, and they start to help those who are in need, becoming a beacon for others.

