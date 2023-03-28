3 Zodiac Signs Find Their Soulmate On March 29, 2023, When The Moon Sextiles Venus

There may never be a time when the concept of soul mate love isn't ideal and perhaps the most romantic notion we can have. And while it's not always tied to romance, we certainly want to think that in our lifetimes, we can find someone to love — someone we can call our soul mate. It is possible, and the irony of it all is that we can't actually go looking for our soulmate because if we try too hard, we get distracted by a set of ideals that we create in our minds. It's best to simply trust in the universe and know that if it's meant to be, then it's meant to be.

During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, there's a very good chance that certain groups of people will come together in a way that could be considered a soul connection. For three zodiac signs, we may find that deep, spiritual connection happening between ourselves and someone else. Are they 'meant to be?' Is this connection something that has been created by the stars above? The question we must ask ourselves is..."Does that matter?"

In other words, don't look like a gift horse in the mouth. If you are one of the zodiac signs who meets someone on this day, March 29, 2023, during Moon sextile Venus, and you feel that what you're about to experience with them is supernal, brilliant and marvelous...then let yourself have the moment. Call them soulmates and believe they have been predestined for you and you alone; life is for living, and you must get your feet wet to do so. Believe it. Your soul mate may be looking right at you...do not doubt the moment; it's here for you.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Moon Sextile Venus on March 29, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What gives you hope on this day, March 29, 2023, is that you now feel as though you've gone beyond infatuation, beyond physical attraction, and now, the place you've arrived in with the person you love seems to be practically magical. You have survived 'the honeymoon' phase, and it's not all 'downhill' from here. The person you are with definitely has the 'soul mate' vibe, and you like it very much. Not only that, during Moon sextile Venus, you believe in it, and your feelings are unwavering. If you choose, you may even believe this person was sent to you from heaven above; who's to say they aren't? That's your feeling. You see a future with this person, and they don't seem to feel any differently than you do. You both want to experience life together and get along so well that it would be a shame not to, so...go for it, Taurus. Trust that feeling.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What rings true to you about the person you are now with is that they give you that sense of 'coming home.' This is one of the surefire signs of a soul mate connection; we believe we are finally 'home' when we find them as if there is no other place where we'd rather be, and as it goes with you, Cancer, the 'home' experience is the best one you have; it's the experience that inspires trust in you. You can't move forward without trust, and the secure feeling this person gives lets you know you can finally relax. On March 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will know, for sure, that the person you are with is indeed your soul love; they provide you with a safe haven and a good reason to kick back and relax into the love you've always wanted.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Not everyone knows that you are quite a sentimentalist, and even though you may come across as hard or cold at times, the truth deep down inside you is that you really want to believe in love. If you find this love in your lifetime, you give up all your chilly ways to be with them and to keep that love alive. You also know from experience that not everyone you love was meant for you, or rather, meant to stay with you.

On March 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will come to know the person that you are now with as the one you should spend your life with. This is the person who comes closest to filling the role of soulmate, and you both know it, as they feel the same way about you, too. You know you aren't perfect, and because you recognize your imperfections in your partner, you feel at ease; it's nice to be with someone who isn't judging you, finally. This is the person you can grow and share with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.