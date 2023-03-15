March 16, 2023 Horoscopes Bring 'New Life' To Each Zodiac Sign During The Pisces Stellium & Mercury Cazimi

March 16, 2023, horoscopes bring new life to each zodiac sign, during the Pisces Stellium and Mercury Cazimi. The month of March is poised to bring dramatic transformation. Starting March 16, a 'Mercury cazimi' with a group of other planets in Pisces opens a powerful portal of insight and intuition into your deepest truth.

Pisces is empathetic, spiritually intuitive and closest to 'the divine.' Pisces is incredibly romantic, so today, we lead with the heart, trusting feelings over thoughts. Logic may have a place, but the mind often lies while the heart always speaks the truth. This is the prevailing energy as the stellium in this zodiac sign peaks creating a powerful union of focus.

Everything in the universe guides you to believe in your inner power and trust yourself. Today in Pisces, the Sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune converge, creating one auspicious and transformative energy. You tune into your oneness, divine intuition, and the power you have had to create the life of your dreams while listening to your heart over your mind. Today, you seek out greater connection and alignment within your life. It is not a time to do, but to make sure each choice is connected to your heart.

Success is guaranteed, but only if you tap into your truth, disregard the logical or doubtful thoughts of the mind, and embrace the direction your heart and soul are pushing you in. What is meant for you rarely will make sense, yet it still feels as if it is the absolute right path for you as an inner knowing tends to shroud even the toughest decisions with a greater sense of peace. The universe is on the brink of newness. Everything is conspiring to help you create the change you have been seeking by helping you tap into the knowledge that exists deep within your heart — you must silence your mind long enough to follow it.

March 16, 2023 horoscopes bring 'new life' to each zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Pisces rules all that is unconscious, secretive, and quiet within your mind. It is the part of you that you struggle to acknowledge and act on the most, but it also represents a deep truth. Use the energy this week to tap into what you are trying to deny so that you use the power of your truth instead of feeling like others are using it against you. With so much activity within your zodiac sign, you are being asked to embrace your inner truth and power in a way you never have before. Even if it feels scary, you must trust the emotions you have no logic to explain.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your eleventh house in astrology rules your friends, social circle, hope, idealism and even your relationship with universal energies. As the Pisces Stellium lights up this part of your life, it is time to believe in yourself and trust the feelings that you have. As you seek to bring together multiple people within your life, remain hopeful that you are being supported by the universe. This usually means a more active time in your life, ranging from big events to just feeling more social. Anything new will feel like a risk, even if there is a guarantee of success.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have never just been after a paycheck but instead, something that genuinely feels like it is connected to your purpose. It has needed to mean something to you, but to understand this, you also have had to go through all the lessons that you have. This week you get a professional opportunity or insight that brings the passion and purpose you have been seeking into your life. Trust this gift and the progress that you have made. You do not have to talk yourself into being someone you are not. Instead, you can honor your deepest truth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is an amazing time for you as Pisces energy rules your ninth house or house of luck. This is part of your chart that governs expansion, abundance, new experiences, travel, adventure, and even spirituality. You are opening yourself up to the universe, trusting your inner self more and operating on your worth. As you understand what you deserve, the universe will always respond accordingly.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Pisces energy rules matter related to intimacy, transformation, death, rebirth, sex and even finances and second-life partners or marriages. This is a whole new realm of your world that you are seeing activated around this time, which is playing a part in the new opportunities that you have been taking advantage of recently. But this is also about understanding the emotional connection between yourself and the world instead of just the glitz and glitter. Let this Stellium remind you of where your treasure truly lies.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You should be in a time of romantic growth and progress as the Pisces Stellium seeks to deepen existing relationships. Piscean energy rules your relationship sector. As this Stellium activates this part of your life, specifically Saturn, you will see a greater commitment here, such as moving in together or getting engaged. Make sure that you are continually advocating for your needs and being receptive to your partner's desires as well.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

After a few months where it was all about romance, love and even sex. It is now time to find and bring about greater balance in your life. Pisces energy rules all matters of health and your daily routines. With the Sun, Neptune, and Mercury here, not only is it important to be honest with yourself about what it is you need — Saturn is here to make sure that you seriously commit to your well-being. Life is a continual practice of balance, and while love is always worth losing for a bit, returning to it can ensure a stable and healthy future for years to come.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In astrology, the fifth house refers to the house of joy. This is also part of your life that governs romantic commitment such as marriage, self-expression, creativity and even the happiness of having children surround you. It is a playful yet committed part of your chart, and as the Pisces Stellium activates these themes, you are seeing a taste of what the next three years will hold. Not only does this bring romantic matters to the forefront, but it also represents the importance of always being yourself, as that is where your greatest joy will always be.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As a zodiac sign seen as freedom-loving, it is sometimes surprising to understand how deeply your home, family, and roots matter to you. Yet, it has a stable fourth house, which governs these themes that allow you to fly as free as you do. With Neptune having been in Pisces as it has squared off with Mars in Gemini since last year, this is a part of your life you have already focused on. As the Stellium occurs this week with Mercury crossing into the heart of what matters most — you will feel more confident in your truth and in taking steps to create your next chapter based on it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It is no mistake that despite the challenges you may have with being emotionally vulnerable, Pisces rules your communication sector. While Mercury is in Pisces, it can feel more difficult to express yourself. Yet, Saturn’s influence here can help because you will have more capability to talk about emotional matters in a more rational space. It is as if there will be a greater perspective that will allow you to see the benefit of opening conversations with others that genuinely can positively impact your life and relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are experiencing some well-deserved peace and expansion after Saturn has moved out of your sign and now can enjoy the greater benefits of this Stellium. Pisces energy rules your value sector, which represents financial and personal matters. Not only is this a time when you can see a bonus or promotion from past choices or events which could bring in greater financial rewards, but it is also when you will understand the value of your partner or friends more deeply. Expect a deepening not just of your bank account but of your personal relationships as well.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The star of the show, Pisces. This Stellium will feel much different than the Aries one last month. Where that one felt agitated and forced, this will be coming in more naturally, helping you to feel like you are returning to your own deepest truth. Saturn has recently moved into your sign, helping you to commit to your dreams and not give up on what you most want, which is something that can benefit you in every facet of your life. When you refuse to give up, the universe honors that and steps up to help support you every step of the way, even in the moments you cannot see it.

