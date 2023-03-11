Accurate Sunday Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On March 12, 2023

The Sunday horoscope for all zodiac signs on March 12, 2023 is based on a Sun in Pisces and the Moon in Scorpio. Today's Moon in Scorpio brings up themes related to the afterlife, power, and control. With the Moon positioned opposite chaotic Uranus, we experience instability and shocking surprises. This is the last Sunday of the 2023 Pisces season. Here's what is in store for each zodiac sign this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A secret can come out in the open and surprise you. Prepare yourself to find out about a financial situation you may not have known.

A sudden bill can come in the mail or a surprise gift of money. This is a big day for change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Do your best to be there for someone who needs you today. It's always nice when you can help a friend out.

Today, you may be the advice giver and the person who shares their wisdom with a friend going through a situation you've already overcome.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today can be as productive as you want it to be. The trick to your success is to weed out unnecessary distractions and focus on your priorities.

Even if you planned to get everything done today, day light savings time might throw a monkeywrench in your plans. Now worries, Gemini. There's always tomorrow to finish what you miss today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You feel things intensely today. The Moon in Scorpio may have you stuck in the feels. Even if nothing is wrong with your life, and everyone is fine, crying can be a healing experience.

If you are feeling blue for no reason at all, give yourself permission to explore those emotions. Sob at romantic commercials. Read Hallmark cards. Let your softer side come out and express itself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A person you care about may be in your heart more than usual today. It's always nice when a person hears that someone is thinking of them.

Today, consider sending a check in text or calling a friend to catch up on their life and see how things are going.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Words come with intensity today, so choose to speak wisely. You're a deep thinker, so when you have something of value to say, it may come across as authoritative without you realizing it.

Be sure to read the room and notice the body language of the people around you. You might miss signals if you focus solely on what you have to say and not how others receive you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What's your game plan? You may be in the market to buy a new house or make some other big luxury purchase, but a few details must be worked out before signing a contract and finishing a deal.

Today, be sure to ask lots of questions. Even if you trust a sales person

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're ready to do something that changes your life around.

Awareness is the first step toward making an important change, but that does not mean you'll be ready to do what needs to be done. The best change you can make is within yourself, so start there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past can be hard to overcome when you have not healed from a negative experience. It's not easy to carry burdens in your heart and never speak of them with a friend or someone you trust. Today, you may decide it's time to talk about your experiences. Bringing them to light can help you see them for what they are and then let the pain go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A long lost friend may come back into your life, and their presence is just for a brief season. Connecting with someone you knew in your past can help you to see how much time has helped you both to change.

You will discover how much you like the person you have become, and you may also realize good parts of yourself that are lost and rebuild them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Job hunting? Now is a great time to research companies you'd like to work for in the near future. You know what you want from company culture, so use today to write a list of things you desire in a job. Include the questions you'd like to ask when you get called in for an interview.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You discover something new about yourself today. Trust the universe to meet your needs, but it's up to you to take advantage of the opportunities when they are gifted. You may not feel ready, but the door is opening, and it's asking you to trust the process..

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.