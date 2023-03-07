The Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 07, 2023
Today's love horoscope for Wednesday, March 8, 2023, involves the Moon leaving Virgo to enter Libra and Lilith in Leo at a critical degree. Today's sociable Moon in Libra encourages balance in our relationships, but with Lilith in Leo, we can act selfishly and want attention from people we admire and love. Now that Saturn is officially in the zodiac sign of Pisces, we experience a subtle shift in our daily love horoscope that brings a serious tone to our romantic lives.
So, how will today's astrology forecast for love and relationships affect your zodiac sign? Read on to learn how Lilith in Leo at 8 degrees, the Moon in Libra, and Saturn on the cusp of Pisces may influence your daily love horoscope this Wednesday.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 08, 2023:
Aries
Love is in inside job. To love someone, you must also heal from the past and learn to love yourself.
Today try to set some time aside to explore how to enhance your ability to love others from the inside out.
Taurus
Spend time with a friend today. There's something so precious about loving a friend platonic and wholesomely.
You don't have to experience anything romantic or cross any lines; your pure love for each other is joyfully magnetic — what an uplifting way to refuel your spirit.
Gemini
It's good to study relationships and how they work. Today aim to learn one new thing about romance you did not know before.
Watch videos, read articles and ask lots of questions about what your partner feels when you show them how much you care.
Cancer
Love can be scary, but with an optimistic attitude, you can feel ready to try new things even if they frighten you.
Don't be so afraid to lose at love that you avoid your chance of happiness out of self-protection.
Leo
A little bit of confidence can be attractive and alluring to another person.
You need to be yourself, Leo, which means letting someone know that you love who you are and you're unafraid to show your vulnerable and authentic self.
Virgo
Love takes time to grow, and it changes everything when you're open to exploring the depths of romance with someone.
Today, consider letting your heart open for the right reasons and giving a person permission to know you from the inside out.
Libra
Breakups are hard, so use today to care for yourself and heal. Do not focus on what your ex is doing; dedicate your time and attention to yourself. You will start to feel stronger soon. Give yourself time.
Scorpio
Be patient. People may not show you their romantic side yet because they want to get to know you better.
You may be surprised when they begin to reveal how much they care and what life with them will be like. Romance takes time to bloom.
Sagittarius
Love is a giant learning experience. When with a new person, you gain wisdom and knowledge about who you are. Your love also gets to see the reflection of themselves when mirrored back through life with you.
Capricorn
Ask, and you shall receive. If you're struggling to find 'the one,' ask yourself what you want.
You might not know for sure, and this can complicate the process. How will you know if you have found true love if you never take the time to define what it means to you?
Aquarius
Are you ready to expand your family? Today, conversations around children, marriage and creating a home together may arise.
Don't be afraid to bring up the subject if it's been on your heart to talk it over.
Pisces
Now that Saturn is in your zodiac sign, Pisces, an amazing blessing in love comes to you.
Saturn in your sign helps you to see your love life for what it is and what sacrifices you need to make in order to love others in the way you want to.
