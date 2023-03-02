4 Zodiac Signs That Are Almost Impossible To Read

"Poker face." We've all heard that phrase. But what actually is a poker face? It's certainly something the zodiac signs who are hard to read have down to a science, especially in astrology.

But a poker face is the deadpan, expressionless look we wear when we want to give no visual cue as to what's going on inside us — no emotion, no hint, no clue. A poker face is a face that is adopted by poker players for the purpose of not showing any sign of what's in their poker hand. It's to make their face difficult to read.

Some of us are naturals at hiding our feelings and thoughts, while others wear their hearts on their sleeves and let the world know everything that's on their minds.

On one end of the spectrum, we have the poker-faced, seemingly cold, and calculating mob, and on the other hand, we have the "Too Much Information" crowd.

In the long run, it's about vulnerability; some protect against it, and some feel comfortable with it and welcome it in.

Vulnerability frightens human beings; it opens them up to being hurt, taken advantage of, lied to. When a person is vulnerable, they are telling the world that they have no defenses set up, and that in order to experience the joy of the world, they are equally as open to the pain of the world.

Lessons learned in vulnerability allow individuals to either embrace the consequences or reject them. Those who wear the poker face — the unreadable mask that declares their presence, but not their commitment — are the people who are impossible to read.

Being hard to read is a talent, and it's usually one born of pain.

If you've been hurt, you may know what it's like to shut down, emotionally. You may also know what it's like to put on a false front; something to show the world that you aren't someone that can be fooled... again.

Zodiac signs that are hard to read

1. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

In the case of Aquarius, one would have to know in advance that this sign is already one of the coldest and possibly cruelest signs we have.

Whereas one might put on a poker face to detract from emotion, Aquarius has very little emotion to put forth. It's quite easy for them to ignore any instinct to react. Aquarius is cold, impossible to read, unfriendly, and aloof.

2. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You'll never be able to read Capricorn because they are professionally cool. Being adverse to high shows of emotion, Capricorn works well in a world built of brass tacks and solid, unemotional concepts.

If you want something done, you need focus and almost military precision; this kind of endeavor cannot be completed with emotions running all over the place. This is why Capricorn takes advantage of being impossible to read.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Of all the signs, there is no one more adept at hiding every single thing that's on their mind as Gemini. It really doesn't matter what's going on — you will never be able to read your Gemini friend's face.

They hold all their information within, weigh and balance what they need to know, and show no sign of emotion... ever, even if they fall in love. If there's a winner in this poker game, it's Gemini.

4. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Let's just put it this way: Libra had you fooled right from the beginning. They ride on that "nice guy" reputation until you ask them something personal.

Libra does not like to give personal information out, and to avoid confrontation (Libra's deathly fear) they will show you a coldness so intense, you'll wonder if they are even human. The "nice guy" that is Libra is a fake, making them impossible to read.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.