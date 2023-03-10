3 Zodiac Signs With 'Great' March 11, 2023 Horoscopes

Today, three zodiac signs have great horoscopes on March 11, 2023, as March begins to spin on, Juno shifts into earthy and sensual Taurus. Juno in Taurus adds an interesting element to this fiery cosmic grouping. Juno is the goddess of marriage and agreement, changing the dynamics of love and relationships.

Last month, Juno fought for things it wanted in love. It fought to be heard, seen, and even separated for independence. It wanted to begin something brand-new, whether it was a new commitment or a new agreement within an existing one. It was a powerful time for striking out and embracing a beautiful beginning. But when Juno was in Aries, she acted overly independent, which led to some zodiac signs pushing away a partner out of fear of commitment or a loss of freedom.

Taurus is the perfect place for Juno because this planet wants to settle down, which will never be the same as just settling for less than what you deserve. Juno in Taurus seeks commitment, growth, stability and peace. This is not becoming attached or married just for the sake of it but truly building a relationship and a home that soothes your soul and brings peace to your nervous system. Juno in Taurus gives a solid, committed space to work through relationship issues and is consistent but also quite sensual, so you can create something calming, nurturing and passionate during this transit.

Today's horoscopes bring forth a lesson: peace is not boring. Relationship cycles filled with emotional rollercoaster rides aren't passionate or exciting. Today's horoscopes help us heal and recognize how a peaceful relationship can be sexy, consistent and passionate. Today, when Juno enters

Taurus, we gain the power to change our outlook on what a 'good relationship looks like.'

So, if you have been struggling to make changes or repair a broken relationship, today's energy can help you. Soon, Venus will join Juno in Taurus to bring consistency to our relationships and help us receive healthy love. If you're a Taurus, Scorpio or an Aries, you are beginning to see that home is so much more than 'where the heart is.'

Three zodiac signs with the best March 11, 2023 horoscopes:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As the planets shift into your zodiac sign, it is a chance for you to quiet yourself and reflect on whether you have stayed true to yourself over the past year. This is to help prepare you for the solar return and birthday season just around the corner. It is easy to focus on all you must do and forget to practice self-care. Juno speaks to your contracts and agreements with others — and yourself. Make sure you are not self-sacrificing or forgetting your purpose and dreams while trying to build something secure. You are allowed to be selfish when it comes to your life, and by tuning into this reminder today, you can be in alignment with yourself.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Taurus is your sister sign, and the one that represents your romantic relationships. As Juno shifts into this sensual earth sign, you will see a return to commitment and conversations regarding the agreements of love. In some ways, this is almost reminiscent of the rules of engagement in which two people will consciously or unconsciously create guidelines for their union that foster a feeling of safety and security within the relationship.

For you, it is a return to talking about important matters in your love life, especially now that you have had the lessons and growth of last year’s eclipses. Now that Juno enters Taurus, plan to improve your health and do things that add value to your life.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Since February, you have had so many planets within your zodiac sign it created a true firestorm of activity and reflection. Reflection may not be your favorite thing to do, but with this collection of planets lighting up your zodiac sign, you have had to contemplate why you felt so unhappy with your life. You may have thought you failed in some way, too.

These feelings were not helping you, but the more you engaged with them, the more they stopped you from moving ahead. Luckily for you, all of that begins to change today. There is still a flurry of activity here that will help you to make some of those substantial changes, but now you are going to have some grounding energy to make them a reality. Juno in Taurus will help you understand what this new phase of yourself and life really values which will help you only commit to what and who will inspire you to keep growing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.