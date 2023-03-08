The Astrology Match That Creates An Unwavering Sense Of Commitment

When you take your astrological birth chart and overlay it with someone else's, you can see the synastry between the two of you.

Synastry is a branch of astrology that deals with relationships and the impact one party has on the other and vice versa. It's most commonly used to figure out marriage compatibility, but it's also a great tool to use for other relationships in your life, such as business relationships and friendships.

While some synastry matches can be red flags for butting heads and misunderstandings, others, such as Sun trine Saturn, creates a more favorable atmosphere.

Sun trine Saturn synastry

The Sun is the powerhouse of your birth chart. It represents you, your soul, and your life purpose. It's the most important luminary in your chart.

Saturn is the planet of hard work, discipline, and authority figures. It has an aging effect on people and is responsible for growth and maturity.

And the trine aspect in astrology is one where both planets or points have the same element. As in, both are fire signs, water signs, etc.

When you put all three together in a Sun trine Saturn synastry, it creates a beautiful, supportive, and mutually understanding connection between two people.

The Sun person brings joy and new perspective into the Saturn person's life. It opens them up to new possibilities and paths without raising their hackles. Both individuals may not have identical goals in life, but they will quickly realize how alike they are and how aligned their paths are with each other's and how it might benefit both.

The Saturn person brings loyalty and commitment to the Sun person's life. They give them structure and realistic support when it comes to their dreams and goals. The Saturn person may even feel responsible for the Sun person and take the Sun person under their wing.

Because of this, the Sun trine Saturn synastry creates great trust between two individuals and enables them to work together as a team while respecting each other's individuality.

If the Sun trine Saturn synastry is in a fire sign, both individuals are very career-oriented and ambitious. They will be fiercely loyal to each other and will show mutual respect.

If the Sun trine Saturn synastry is in a water sign, both individuals are sensitive to each other's emotions and wishes. They may find it difficult to express everything outright, but in time, as their relationship grows stronger, they will become close confidantes to each other.

If the Sun trine Saturn synastry is in an air sign, both individuals love sharing ideas and inputs with each other. They love strategizing together.

If the Sun trine Saturn synastry is in an earth sign, both individuals find comfort and peace in each other's company. They are also the most likely to get married, out of all the elemental trines.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.