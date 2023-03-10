A Karmic Relationship Ends During Venus Sextile Mars On March 11, 2023, For These 3 Zodiac Signs

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, three zodiac signs will end their karmic relationship during the transit of Venus sextile Mars. Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer know that their karmic bond with someone is officially over. It had to be, and it couldn't be avoided, and while we sometimes think of endings as sad things, today is not for sadness. Today is for acceptance.

Some things are just not meant to last, and what makes us feel sad about endings are the expectations we place on them. Whether in a friendship or romantic relationship, we tend to want things to last 'forever.' Still, as we accept that 'nothing lasts forever,' we find it easier to release our stranglehold on that which cannot be strangled.

We come into people's lives for a reason, and they come into ours. We don't often recognize the 'purpose' of a person's presence because the karmic work we do together doesn't come with a playlist. What looks like life being life is sometimes part of the greater plan. We had to learn that certain thing from that certain person, and the reality is that sometimes, those lessons come to an end, and we have to move on.

That's how karmic relationships work; we come into each other's lives with a purpose, and once that purpose is fulfilled, we literally need to move on. And with the helpful nudge of Venus sextile Mars, we will begin making memories of the people who came and went in our lives.

Three zodiac signs whose karmic relationships end during Venus sextile Mars on March 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

During Venus sextile Mars, you will feel the tug of the future, letting you know you've concluded a segment of your life. A certain person made this segment possible; without them, you would not know what you do today. However, it's time to move on. While you both have romanticized the friendship to the degree of thinking of it as a soul mate connection, it's that very connection that must be severed for you both to move on.

On March 11, 2023, an opportunity will arise in which both you and your friend will have to part ways. You believe you'll always return to each other on some level, but on a deeper level, you know this is the end. It's not a sad end, but it is a necessary end. The connection needs to be released for both of you to grow.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are reluctant to let go of friends. It hurts you to your core when endings happen. But on Saturday, March 11, 2023, you'll know what must be done, must be done. Today is the day you say goodbye to someone you love, not because of a fight or anything tragic, but because you know it's time to move on.

You are no longer doing each other any good; if you don't break this karmic tie, you may get sucked into a life you don't want. You both know it's time to cut the cord, and during Venus sextile Mars, you'll have the prime opportunity to recognize the perfect timing. This is sad for you, but it's inevitable. You knew this day would come, and it's here. You'll be OK, Gemini, and so will they. On a deep and loving level, you know this to be true.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When you break the karmic connection that you have to this one person in your life, you may hesitate, as this is a big move and though you know it has to be this way, you may feel some reluctance. This is why time is of the essence; you risk the relationship growing stale if you hang on to it, and that's exactly what you both don't want.

On March 11, 2023, you will feel the tug of Venus sextile Mars as it points you in a direction that does not face your karmically-bonded friend. You know you must seek 'greener pastures,' and you cannot do it without them. This is your moment to become autonomous and independent; trust in yourself and know that even if you need to end the friendship, it's for a good reason, and you both know this in your hearts.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.