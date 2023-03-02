The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, March 3, 2023

Today is an important moment in your current journey, and it is all about honoring what is ending within your life.

Endings are usually flavored with sadness as you are told that it is something to mourn, to feel loss regarding.

But that does not mean it is always the experience. All feelings are valid and welcome on this journey, but it is also about reflecting on what an ending means.

Nothing could ever begin or be rebirthed if it were not for an ending.

There could be no resurrection, no rising from the ashes; without endings, there would be no triumphant return. Endings deserve respect, but they deserve to be honored just as much as you would that beautiful new beginning.

And that is what today is all about, honoring what is ending, giving it space to breathe, allowing yourself to feel, but most importantly, giving the lessons a chance to be fully actualized.

Today, Saturn and Pluto align as they move through the fated last degree of Aquarius and Capricorn.

Saturn has been in Aquarius since 2020 when you had to get creative with new unconventional ways of doing things and a chapter in which your truth was challenged.

Saturn in Aquarius was supposed to help free you from what was restricting you from growing and being authentic.

It challenged you to think about how you worked, how you loved or even how you assembled a life that you love.

You were asked to rebel against the norm, to believe that something better was possible and to honor the process of growth and expansion. At the same time, Pluto has been moving through Capricorn since 2008.

During that time, there was an excavation of lies, secrets and truth so that you could live with your eyes wide open.

You were encouraged to honor your inner truth and break down the Capricorn's structures that kept you feeling obligated to live a certain way.

And with both, the theme of living and embracing your truth became so loud that you could no longer pretend that a different life was not beckoning.

As Saturn prepares to move into Pisces this weekend and Pluto into Aquarius in just a few weeks, you are on the precipice of a brand-new era within your life and collectively. However, first, there is an ending.

Today, Saturn and Pluto have lessons to teach you; they have memories they want you to view from a unique perspective, and together, they will wash your heart in forgiveness and acceptance.

To be able to extract the lesson that is ending is only part of the purpose; the rest is to make peace with it.

This ending happens whether you want it to or not, and it will keep evolving until suddenly, the landscape of your life is unrecognizable in all the best ways possible.

There is no point in avoiding change, but the value is in embracing it, including the bittersweet beauty of an ending.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, March 3, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

A big part of your life is ending Capricorn, so it is important to honor what that means for you. Pluto has been moving through your zodiac sign since 2008, helping you to embrace your inner truth, heal trauma and live more of your authentic life.

This has resulted in numerous aspects of your unconscious coming out, but it also allowed you to see what you need to truly feel like yourself and what was only a distraction in the first place.

As Pluto winds its journey through your zodiac sign, today will offer moments of greater understanding and clarity about the purpose.

With Mercury just crossing into Pisces activating your communication sector, emotional conversations may be part of it, but so is trusting the process. Hopefully, one thing you have learned is doing that, which makes all the difference.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn has been in your zodiac sign since 2020, allowing you to free yourself from where you have been restricted.

This especially came up when you would think about how to restructure your life and build and create something that feels fulfilling and authentic.

Instead of thinking you had to create something specific, you got to realize that you are the author of your story, meaning there are no rules but yours.

By understanding this, you have entered a period of greater freedom and joy. Today you may have to recommit to your desire to create a life that feels good for you, even if others do not understand, or it may be embracing boundaries with others to keep what you have created safe.

This is your world Aquarius, which means anything goes.

3. Cancer

( June 21 - July 22)

Pluto in Capricorn has been excavating your romantic life since 2008, creating changes and developments. For you, your relationship and home environment often take precedence over yourself and your journey.

But in this chapter, that is ending; all that has changed.

You now understand the importance of honoring your feelings and ensuring you build your life separate from anyone else.

Your happiness should never be contingent on someone else, so by building your life and emotional security, you can ensure that only what aligns with your truth is allowed in your life.

Some relationships have ended, while others may have gone through their transformation. But as Pluto in Capricorn connects to the Cancer Moon, take stock of your life and recognize that what and who is still by your side means that now, you have what will last forever.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.