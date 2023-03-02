3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Leo, March 3 - 5, 2023

Whenever we have the Moon in Leo, we can expect our feelings and emotions to be somewhat tender but strong.

We have an idea in our minds of what we want our worlds to look like, and during the Leo Moon, on March 3, 2023, we can't help but feel as though something is missing: love and affection.

Leo energy is famous for inspiring this need in us; on the whole, we can usually get what we need while working under this transit. So, if you feel a little raw and vulnerable on this day, it may be because you are one of the zodiac signs that react the strongest to transits like the Moon in Leo.

The need to feel loved is strong today, and that doesn't necessarily imply that we are without love; we may want a little extra, or we may feel a tiny bit neurotic about the love we are receiving, and we require bigger actions.

Today is the kind of day we don't mind a little public display of affection. We may even ask for it. If there's one thing we don't want, it's to be ignored or pushed aside, and while that may not be what's happening, we will want proof that we are loved, in the form of physical affection and lots of it.

During the Moon in Leo, we feel needy but insatiable; we want our partners to pay attention to us, but we won't fall apart if they don't. We realize that what we want is not always practical and that our interpretation of what we already have may be askew simply because this Moon has us thinking we want more than we have. If anything, this transit will help us to speak up and ask for what we want rather than repress and keep our need for love a secret.

Three zodiac signs who need to be loved during the Moon in Leo on March 3 - 5, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today feels more like a burden to you than anything else, and if you look closely at your feelings, you'll notice that what you're going through seems to be a lack of loving attention.

You got yourself to a place where you accepted that your partner is not exactly the most affectionate person around, and yet, you've never stopped craving the one thing they simply cannot and do not give you.

You have asked and resented the idea that you have to ask, and still...nothing.

On March 3, 2023, that needy feeling will kick into overdrive, and you may end up feeling downright lonely; during the Leo Moon, you'll say something to your partner about this behavior and how it upsets you. Once again, you'll try to get the affection you need, and because the Moon in Leo affects them too, you may get what you want...at least, for today.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you do not get the right answer from the person you are asking the right question to, on this day, you will become hostile and angry towards them. You are tired of playing 'hunt for affection' and let your partner know this.

During the Moon In Leo, your sense of self will be strong, and you'll feel confident enough to open your Aquarius mouth and state what you feel.

Your partner will be open to your ideas, but they will also warn you that they are not here to become your ideal person; they belong to themselves and would love it if you could accept that.

They love you and will show you that love as long as they are comfortable. However, you will not be comfortable with what they give, leaving you feeling needy and demanding.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You were under the impression that this relationship was built on give and take, and recently, you've started to think that maybe you're the only one doing the giving.

If this is true, Moon in Leo will not let you off easily, and you will speak up to defend yourself.

March 3 may make you feel vulnerable and needy, but the Leo Moon will exacerbate your feelings so that you feel you are owed this debt; you want more from your partner than they are willing to give, aggravating you.

You don't like being the 'weak' one, yet you can't help but feel that you are putting more into this relationship than your partner. Do they not care enough? Are they no longer interested in you? These are the kinds of questions you'll ask yourself today, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.