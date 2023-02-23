The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 24, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, February 24, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today's numerology is a Life Path 6, the Nurturer, which reminds us of our need to love others and to use our love to be kind, charitable and generous.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aries for most of the day, and it will enter Taurus, where it is exalted and expressed most sweetly.

The Sun continues to transit through the zodiac sign of Pisces, the sign that is associated with the Moon tarot card — and deception.

Let us be sure not to misapply our love and affection but to give without expectation and to love without strings.

Read on to learn more about your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for this Friday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

TGIF? Yeah, right. The Nine of Swords isn't the type of card that promises you sunshine and rainbows. Today's lackluster energy is borderline disappointing and anti-climatic.

A friend may cancel plans or you have to work a little later than usual. While it isn't the type of day you hoped you'd have, tomorrow is coming soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's all falling into place for you, Taurus. The Four of Wands tarot card is the light at the end of a dark tunnel.

Your good times are coming and not only do you get to enjoy what you've earned, but you also get the pleasure of sharing your happiness with others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You can't have your cake and eat it, too. When your heart is divided between two people, you eventually have to decide who will be the person you dedicate your love and attention to.

If you wait too long to figure it out, you may be left empty-handed, as both may decide to walk away. Choose soon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Chin up, Cancer. Today is going to be an amazing day. As promised by The Sun tarot card, negatives become positives; bad situations become stepping stones to your greatness.

You may fear the future but don't. Whatever struggle you're going through, things are going to be looking your way soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Courage and determination go hand-in-hand as you muster the strength to do that one thing you thought could not be done.

This tarot card shows your determination is growing stronger by the minute. Strike when the iron is hot.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

It's a 'Jesus take the wheel' kind of day, and you may find yourself pressed for time despite your best efforts to remain on schedule.

Today, you will have to wing it. When scheduling conflicts happen shuffle plans to squeeze in a few last-minute tasks.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You want a deep connection and crave more intimacy with a particular someone.

It's possible to get what you're after, but the reward won't come easily. Today, make quality time a top priority.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You can only do so much before you finally crash from exhaustion. Every day comes with its share of challenges.

You try to fill each moment with productivity and progress, but there also comes a point in time when you need to take care of yourself. Today, prioritize your mental health and turn in early.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Today, you get to see how resilient an important friendship is. You may see a side to a particular person you had not recognized before.

Life's challenges push buttons but not everyone will react in the same way. Their behavior may be 'the dealbreaker.'

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

A happy home is a goal, but this week it may seem more like a pipedream than a reality.

There are chores to do and not enough hands on deck to get it all done.

Try not to become discouraged about the current situation. Instead, find a workaround to make things work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Believe in yourself. You may not be where you want to be right now, but each day is an opportunity to move closer to your goal.

If you quit today, you may regret not hanging in there for a little while longer. You are closer to victory than you think.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

A much-needed ending arrives giving you the gift of goodbye.

Once you learn to let go of what no longer benefits your current situation you are free to search for what will.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.