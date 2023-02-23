The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 24, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, February 24, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

We have something to look forward to as the volatile Moon leaves the Aries stellium and moves into the sign, where it expresses itself in wonderfully sensual and relaxing ways.

The Moon will work through the zodiac sign, Taurus, tonight through the weekend, working its way to the First Quarter Moon next week.

A Taurus Moon provides us with an amazing weekend to enjoy the best that life has to offer. Plan a family picnic or barbeque. Cook or bake. Enjoy the simple things.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, February 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

After having the Moon join forces with the Aries stellium in your zodiac sign, the Moon entering Taurus will feel like a welcomed change.

Emotionally, you will start to feel a bit more relaxed. Your mind will begin to feel at ease helping you to focus on money-making, cultivating harmony in your home life, and doing things that ground your energy and focus.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week you experienced quite a bit of intensity in your hidden enemies sector due to the stellium taking place in Aries.

Now that the Moon enters your zodiac sign, the numbness of all the drama starts to thaw and you can begin to process what has transpired.

Today, you gain mental clarity and a desire to take action to resolve what isn't working and to focus on solutions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The area of your life that has felt intense this week has involved your professional network and friendships.

A few surprises in this area of your life may have you wondering who you can trust and where it's safe to let your guard down.

While the next few days continue to reveal areas of stress, you will soon know where you stand in a relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your friendships grow stronger this weekend, and as you continue to uplift others and show them your supportive nature, people are endeared toward you.

They love being around you, Cancer, making you quite a popular person on social media, and in person.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your career and work sector is growing stronger this week, and the opportunities you receive require additional help and an extra set of hands.

If you know you need help at work, today is the day to ask for what you need and have a reason why available.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, you may find yourself completely intrigued by matters related to the occult, the esoteric, and other hidden mysteries of life.

If you've ever thought about studying tarot or astrology, it's the perfect day to find a book you want to read on Amazon or at your local bookstore.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Someone is feeling generous, Libra, and you may receive certain amounts of resources from a friend or colleague.

You're coming into money and it could help you create a business, start a new job or get some work around the house finished boosting your property's value.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Someone has a secret crush on you, and today, the idea of being in love is more appealing than it might have been earlier in the week.

Fears of being held back by romantic involvement lessons. You are able to open your heart to love — and it's been a long-time coming.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Romance and relationships are a little bit of work, but nothing you are unafraid of trying to do a bit more than you usually do.

Today, you go above and beyond what is expected of you, and it makes a world of difference.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Put in your time-off request to plan an anniversary night out at a hotel.

This week is perfect for starting your holiday and summer plans with the family. Check various rates and see who comes up with the best discount.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your feelings about a few pain points may feel unbearable today.

You see things for what they are and avoid walking into unnecessary conflict at work or at home with family members.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Make today the day you enjoy casual conversation and fine dining.

It's good to treat yourself to something nice and simple. You never know where the world will take you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.