The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 24, 2023

On this day, February 24, 2023, so many of us will carry the vibe of the Sun's sextile with the Moon, which means everything will feel like it will all be OK. It's a day of relief and contentment; nobody fights today, and no one needs to rock the boat.

Romantic relationships cross into new and inspiring territory, and friendships become solidified. The transit Sun and the Moon has a way of making everything feel poetic and uplifted.

For those who have just found new love, there will come a feeling of excitement and readiness; perhaps this new love is 'the one.' We are loath to see things in a negative light, as the Sun's in perfect harmony with the waxing Moon in Taurus can't be anything less than shining and bright.

For three zodiac signs, today promises abundant love, and that love comes without doubt or fear. It's just being loved for the sake of love, and nothing stands in its way.

Sun sextile Moon could also act as an agent for change, so once we taste the 'good times, ' we may not want to return to anything else. Knowing how good it can be will inspire us to continue to do whatever we've been doing as we see that this is the stuff that works.

During the Sun's harmony with the Moon, we easily find what works, and because this love means that much to us, we make the moves to keep it going. We are smart and clued in on what creates the conditions of happiness today, and we easily follow and trust our hearts to lead us there.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 24, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today brings you the calm you crave and the knowledge that whatever you are doing, it's the right thing. In love, this means that during the Sun sextile Moon, you and your partner will have nothing to quarrel about and minimal to stand in the way of how you share affection.

This is mentioned because, in the past, you have had issues that upset the balance, and during Sun's sextile Moon, it will seem as though there are no issues to speak of.

It's quite possible that on this day, you recognize that the two of you have finally gotten over the hump and that what you might be looking at is a smooth-sailing life.

You and your person have passed all the tests and are still together. As the Sun sextile Moon shines upon you, you will see clearly that peace, quiet, and balance work well in a love relationship.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There have been times in your life when you have felt as though all you do is fight to make your relationship work out, and there have also been times when you could swear you were losing the battle.

Today brings you a new perspective that will be a refreshing change; during the Sun sextile Moon, you will see that your efforts have finally yielded positive results. Wow, what a change, indeed.

Your natural skepticism has kept you in the mindset of never believing that your romantic relationship could ever really turn into something that could last. It seems all that was needed was the time spent working on it.

Well, you certainly have done that, and today, Scorpio, is when you realize it's all working. This is the gift of the Sun's/Moon transit, and its purpose in your life is to show up today to give you the confidence you need to go on with your love in peace.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes today, February 24, feel so lucky is that you have finally found someone who agrees with your lifestyle choice. That's not to say you are so difficult to please, but you have certain criteria and don't waver regarding your beliefs.

During the Sun sextile Moon, you'll see that you are SEEN, meaning that someone in your life sees exactly who you are, and they have no desire to change you. They want to know more about you because they adore how you go about your life.

The Sun shines down on you, Aquarius, and while this puts you at the center of attention, the attention you will be getting comes from someone enamored with you, as you are. This is what you've wanted, and if you see it for what it is, you'll know that this is the beginning of something that could turn out very loving and beautiful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.