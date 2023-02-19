The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 20, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, February 20, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Here we are, at the start of Pisces season. The Sun has now ingress into the twelfth zodiac sign, which brings flowing energy, deep insightful and even some lack of clarity to all zodiac signs for the next 30 days.

The New Moon and the Sun align with Earth giving us an entirely new lunar cycle for the next 28 days.

This means we are ushering in an entirely new spiritual and emotional period in time as well by taking lessons from the past and putting them into action.

Whenever new things begin we are excited at the opportunity to rebuild our lives. With Pisces being associated with the water element, our approach to this chapter in astrology is emotional over mental.

It's time to dig into our feelings and explore our inner most wants and desires.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, February 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may experience positive illusions that help you to birth a new dream. The New Moon in Pisces ushers in fresh energy in your sector of dreams. It's good to have a chance to think about the future without holding on to fear. You can create something you really want to experience into reality by tapping into this energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A beautiful new relationship may be starting soon. This may or may not be a romantic love interest, but the New Moon in your friendship sector can bring the best of both worlds into your life. Be open to receive the goodness the universe has in store for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your dream job or position is on the horizon. Start sending out those resumes or apply to a new opening at a company you current work at now. You might find yourself positioned for a promotion or a raise. A dream come true.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Spiritual energy is available to you. The veil of the universe thins and you're able to connect to your sensitive and intuitive nature. Don't let this energy pass you by; write down your intentions and start working to create your own luck.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Miracles happen every day, and you may receive a gift you never thought would come to you. A pray gets answered from a friend or a resource you did not know you had. A person close to you may come into money and they want to gift you with help to care for your needs.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A relationship you thought was perfect may not be what you imagined, but then a new one comes along that is right for you. There can be tears at this time, but as you heal you water a new seed of love in a garden all your own.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Someone shoulders the workload and it helps you to find the time you need to do something you really want to do. The New Moon helps you to find a balance that was missing at the start of the year. Go with the flow and try not to control the energy even if you feel an urge to do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A romantic love interest comes your way. Something special can stir in your heart that takes you by surprise. The best type of love comes into your life when you least expect it. True love may even be under your nose already happening in your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

if you're on the hunt for a new place to live, start looking. A piece of real estate that seems too good to be true may enter the market and you find it timely. Look where you have been hoping to move to, perhaps by the beach or in the city.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A revealing conversation helps you to understand where you stand with a love interest. Words can be hard to find at times, but during this New Moon, energy flows helping you to tap into your intuitive energy understanding the emotions of others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The perfect project that brings you great joy and creativity is on the horizon. You will be working to improve your home and turning a room into a place that gives you positive vibes. Fresh flowers, a warm glowing candle and some spiritual decor will be a finishing touch.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You get a fresh start, emotionally and mentally, Pisces. This is your solar return, and you get the New Moon in your sign shortly after. Your mind and heart are in alignment with each other. You can create what you want this year. The sky is the limit, so dream with your whole heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.