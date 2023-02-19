The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 20, 2023

Let's get something clear: there are three zodiac signs in astrology that will feel intense feelings of both love and hate, on this day, February 20, 2023.

They say that love and hate are two sides of the same coin, and that might possibly be true in this case, as this day comes with a very hard, but loving transit known as Venus in Aries.

When we have Venus in Aries, we have lots and lots of passionate responses to the people we are in relationships with, and those passion run hot, cold and indifferent.

So, what makes this day a good one, a lucky one, is in the idea that we basically have to earn the love we seek. And to earn it, we must prove ourselves and sometimes that doesn't come easily.

For the three signs that will be most affected by Venus in Aries, we can expect to go about finding the love we want via the hard way. We will argue, say nasty things, say nastier things than that, and end up cracking ourselves up, simply because we've out-nastied ourselves in the process.

In other words, this day's luck works on those who already know they'll survive the slings and arrows of outrageous rantings. We can toss insults back and forth as if we were competing for the position of 'World's Most Aggressive Pain in the Neck.'

Love is a many splendored thing, but it has so many facets that it's hard to keep up with. Still, this week goes out to the winners: those who can weather the storm that is Venus in Aries.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 20, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are insanely lucky today and mostly because you push your partner to such extremes that you're lucky that they haven't slammed the door behind them as they leave you in the dust. Well, it's not that bad, but during Venus in Aries, you'll feel both amorous and scrappy, and maybe a little of both.

You're not the sort of person who accepts boredom in your relationship, and if you need to stir things up by making wisecracks or unappreciated comments to the person you supposedly 'love' then you'll be doing plenty of that day, during Venus in Aries. You know where this is going, as well, because you're an Aries, and...Aries' know.

You know that if you push hard enough, eventually you'll get a rise out of your partner, and in your world, one thing leads to another and before you know it, you're having a smooch-fest.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Unlike Aries, you are not interested in fighting it out so that you can kiss and make up. You'd rather go straight to the make up session, and while that sounds ideal, Venus in Aries would rather have you work a little harder for it.

You may find that on this day, February 20, during Venus in Aries, you have less patience with your lover than usual.

What's worse is that they have NO patience for you, and this leaves the two of you in a quandary. You both want love, beauty and peace, and yet, there's that nagging vibration that comes with Mars energy, and it makes you feel like you're being set up for a fight.

At some point during the day, you'll realize that this energy is displaced and can easily be rid of, but it first needs acknowledgment. Once you get that down, it's easy street from here on in.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is going to be so much fun for you, if only you can get your partner to calm down and get off their weird attitude. You are doing just fine, but the person you love and wish to spend a lovely day with is upset about something and they start out giving YOU the cold shoulder because of it.

They are reacting to the energy being put out by Venus in Aries, and while you know you probably aren't the reason they're in such a funk, you also know that you are the single best person in the world to get them out of it.

You don't mind taking on this job, as you know you have the magic touch when it comes to this person.

You'll be bringing up some of your best comedy material today, Leo, so be prepared to make your partner laugh out loud...because they will, and they will appreciate your efforts.

