The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, February 14, 2023

This year the cosmos does not disappoint as Valentine’s Day is overflowing with luscious positive energy.

Just because there is a holiday about love, does not mean that every year on this date the universe cooperates in the matter.

But this year will bring in the opportunity for some special moments of connection.

What is so unique about the energy this Valentine’s Day is that it is favorable no matter what your dating situation is.

Single? Then it is all about self-love, dating and spoiling yourself.

Just dating? Perfect situation for amazing first dates, conversation, and laughter.

Long-term love affair? Then it is all about the romance and passion of enjoying some unique quality time.

The Moon is in Sagittarius all day which provides a backdrop for more fun than most years.

Sagittarius is a fire sign that prefers adventure and fun which means even if staying home tonight, it pays to think of a creative way to celebrate like a scavenger hunt or a make sundaes with your lover.

Think not just of fun, but also connection.

Sagittarius is a thinker; it is a philosophical sign that enjoys and even needs that mental stimulation of a conversation and time spent together.

This is amplified as the Sagittarius Moon unites with Mercury in Aquarius early in the day casting the entire day in positive effective communication as well as the openness to talk about life’s bigger matters.

Mercury just wrapped up its two months stay in Capricorn, during which it passed through the fated degree point with Pluto marking an end to an era and a transition into something new and beautiful.

Mercury’s transition just occurred over the past weekend, so today you may be starting to get more of an idea in what direction you are being taken which can lead to greater expressiveness and excitement in your romantic life.

Midday the Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in Aries intensifying those love feelings as well as your deepest passions.

Jupiter is the luckiest planet in the zodiac, the one that makes everything seem improved — and the one that creates miracles.

Today as it aligns with the Moon your mood, disposition and outlook on life improves and increases helping you to radiate what it is you say you want from love and a relationship.

The energy of these two also favors long-term love affairs and especially marriage which means that while often popular for proposals, this Valentine’s Day may see more than usual especially if you have a very communicative connected relationship.

But of course, the real fireworks are saved for this evening as the Sagittarius Moon opposes Mars in its sister zodiac sign Gemini.

Sagittarius and Gemini are opposing signs representing the complementary nature of healthy relationships.

In this case, it sets off an electric energy of passion for you and whomever you are spending tonight with, even if that person is yourself.

Mars has been in Gemini since the end of August and even spent time in the underworld during its retrograde at the end of last year.

The Moon in Sagittarius and Mars in Gemini are going to make sure that you end your day in the best possible way, it may also be pleasantly and wonderfully expected.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, February 14, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today’s energy may just be the moment of clarity that you have needed within your romantic life. Since August Mars in Gemini has been taking you on a journey in terms of how you think about love, how you make decisions and what motivates you.

Now though as Mars is preparing for its final month in this sign, you are in the phase of answers and action. This means that you are now in the place to make decisions that have been at the periphery of your life since the end of last summer.

Today though with Mars in Gemini symbolizing action in your romantic life and Jupiter in Aries tying in commitment, means that not only do you finally know what you want but you also know how to get it.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have been continually encouraged to see the truth within your own life and to start making the changes to end the avoidance that you have been living under. Today’s energy highlights Mars in Gemini encouraging communication while the Sagittarius Moon gives you the hope and optimism of being able to see that there is so much more available to you.

This Valentine’s Day, it is not just about whether you are next to the one you love or not, but whether you are able to say you love yourself. Sagittarius represents exploration, expansion, travel, adventure, learning and even themes of spirituality for you; all avenues that this fire sign also rules. It is time for you to believe in what you know is real, especially when it comes to love, and let yourself level up.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While the Sagittarius Moon alone might not be bringing many romance vibes your way, the bigger story here is how Mars in Gemini will be writing another chapter in the story that has been going on for you since August. Mars is the planet of passion and action, in Gemini it has been focused on decisions, choices and truth.

As a Pisces, Gemini energy rules your home and family sector which means that this is where you have seen the most change and development take place. Now that all planets are direct, and Mars continues its auspicious journey through Gemini you can start to see more of the purpose of this transit for you. Today, look for the choices when it comes to what home means and who you share it with. You can still be you, have freedom and a loving supporting relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.