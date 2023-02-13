The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love During Moon Opposite Mars On February 14, 2023

We may never know if it's Valentine's Day that's affecting us this day, or if it's the Moon opposite Mars makes us fall in love. But one thing is for certain: we're going to make the best of this day, come hell or high-water.

We feel very strongly about a certain person in our lives, and if we are to be honest with ourselves, we're not going to let this one off the hook that easily; in fact, we're going to bulldoze our way right into their hearts — and they're going to love us for it.

Now, in all reality, not everyone is going to fall in love today because of the Moon opposite Mars, but for those of us who will, the stakes will be high and the risk well worth taking. Certain zodiac signs will feel amorous and driven, today; that happens when we have Mars transits.

We don't do anything unless it's with a gangbusters attitude, and while that might not exactly sound seductive, you'd be surprised at how successful this approach can be. And if you are someone who can use this aggressive kind of energy for good, then stand aside, because today is going to be MEGA.

We're not just crushing on someone this Valentine's Day, we are falling madly, hopelessly, insanely in love with them.

Throwing caution to the wind, we will dive head first into whatever awaits us; this is not the time to wonder if it's going to last, as there is no future there is only the now moment and in this now moment, we are smitten. Time to fall madly in love? BRING IT.

The three zodiac signs who fall madly in love during the Moon opposite Mars On February 14, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You rarely do things half-way, and when you fall in love, it's the same. You will put your entire life on the line for a person if you love them, and during Moon opposite Mars, you'll be falling very madly in love.

They are lucky and so are you, because your love is notoriously amazing; it's as if you are some kind of natural healer and to love you is to be healed.

So, your lucky object of affection is about to experience something they've never known before: true love.

Yes, you are pushy...but you're cute about it, and that's sort of irresistible to the person you are pursuing. You basically can't go wrong, and if you really want to go full-on cornball, you can say that Valentine's Day made you do it.

But, it isn't Valentine's Day, Cancer...it's little ol' Moon opposite Mars, busting open the universe to get you what you need.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Just as soon as you thought you were incapable of falling in love, BOOM! In comes the person of your dreams, and Libra, you're not going to be able to resist this one. It's time to throw on all of that Libra charm and appeal, because the person who has just come into your life cannot escape!

You must make them yours, as they have done something to your heart that has you feeling you cannot live without this glorious, luscious, wondrous, fantastical, superb person.

You are generally a well-balanced person who can compartmentalize your emotions, but during Moon opposite Mars, you won't be able to remember your own name.

All you know is that that person exists in the world, and that your mission in life is now to make that person your partner. You will succeed!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you sometimes consider things like falling in love to be trivial events that only happen to the weak, you will shock yourself today when you come to terms with your own very real feelings toward a certain person in your life.

You might even try to fight the feeling, but you will lose, because the power of Moon opposite Mars is way greater than your prideful desire to 'remain strong and stoic.'

As a matter of fact, you'll go so far today to show that you are madly in love with this person that the old you would shrink back in horror; but not the new you!

Oh no, the new you is all about love and romance. You want the passion, you want the experience, and as much as you 'don't believe in Valentine's Day,' by the end of the day, you'll be a believer. Yes, that's right, YOU, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.