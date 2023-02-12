The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their Love During Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023

It's confession time, folks, so get ready to deliver your best lines because for many people today, the opportunity to tell the person you love how you feel about them is here.

We've got the Venus in Pisces with Neptune, and that means anything goes. We've got nerve and we've got a boom box on our shoulders and we are ready to confess our love to the beauty that has caught our eye.

Oh what a sweet day this will be, as it will not only help us to get off our chests this great omission, but it might just land us the partner we want. We may not be alone in our confessed love; this may be the day where we find out just how reciprocated our feelings for this one person are.

We need to keep this in mind however: nerve like this doesn't come around everyday, so we have to be proactive. We need to act on our nerve and we need to trust in our own courage.

During the Venus in Pisces paired with Neptune we are delusional with love. We experience own our bravery. So, if you are one of the three sun signs affected most by a good Venus transit, know this: you're on your way to confessing your love.

You might not have though it would come down to this; confessing your love? Is this a real thing? Hell yeah it sure is, and even if sounds a bit old-fashioned, is love something that ever goes out of style? What you are about to do is something that is pure of heart and very much the stuff that dreams are made of.

Go make someone feel amazing today. Confess your love and watch what happens. Trust in this: you won't be making anyone feel uncomfortable, not during the Venus in Pisces — thanks, Neptune.



The three zodiac signs who confess their love during Valentine's Day on February 14, 2023



1. Libra

If you were born between September 23 to October 22, you know what it's like to be a Libra. It takes a lot for you to admit anything because you have to think about your feelings for some time.

Venus is your ruler, and you are known for partnerships and love. So, of course, you are one of the zodiac signs who would admit you have strong feelings for another person. Venus in Pisces activates your romantic sector, so you're already thinking about love.

The best part about today is that you are going to surprise yourself by doing something you never do: you will confess your love for the one you adore, and you'll laugh so hard over the idea that you did it, that you'll feel tremendous relief. You have the Venus in Pisces on your side today, and this transit is known to bring out a side to Libras that borders on wild.

For a Libra to be wild is a change as you guys are usually pretty well-balanced and 'sober' but today will have you breaking out of your own shell. There's a certain 'now or never' kind of vibe that comes with you today, and being that you've been crushing on a certain someone for a long time, your feeling today is...why not? Why not tell them how you feel? What's the worst that can happen? They turn you down? OK, so that's life, but for you, Venus in Pisces working with Neptune, you are punch drunk in love. You're willing to take that chance. Power to you, Libra. Go do it!



2. Taurus

Like Libra, you are also ruled by the planet Venus, but you are a zodiac sign born during the Spring Equinox, April 20 - May 20. So what makes admitting your love to someone is that you do care if your confessions of love are reciprocated. You're not stable enough to take a rejection which is why you've held off on confessing your love for so long. And on Valentine's Day, while Venus is in Pisces with Neptune, you're beaming full of self-confidence.

You will act on impulse today, which is a whole lot better than keeping it all to yourself. You will weight the balance, meaning that, on this day, you will find out which state is more valuable to you. Is there power in withholding your love, or is the real power in sharing it? You won't be able to sit still during the Venus in Pisces, and this will be your ultimate prompt. Today, you're going to tell it like it is, Taurus, and more power to you for doing it. Go, go, go.



3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Even though you're a winter baby, born around the dates February 19 - March 20, and not ruled by Venus, Venus is exalted in your zodiac sign. Your ruler Neptune has been in your sign for an entire generation, so every two years it partners with Venus as she's working her way around the zodiac sign.

Venus conjunct Neptune is not a once-in-a-lifetime-event, but she's not been here with Neptune for over a year. So, on Valentine's Day this is an extra special moment. You're feeling the power of love stronger than ever before. Shy is not a thing you are too familiar with, and shy is not a thing you will participate in today, either.

Today's transit, the Venus with Neptune in your zodiac sign gives you the perfect excuse to do something you've been wanting to do for a long time, and that is to confess your love to that one person who's been driving you crazy for months.

OK, it's time. You don't see the point in holding back anymore, and you kinda-sorta suspect that they already know as the two of you have shared some, *cough* special moments together, already. Well, in your mind, it's time to make those special moments into the real deal, and by 'real deal' we definitely mean love, romance, the whole nine yards. It's time to get what you want, Pisces. Lay on the sweetness as only you can. Winning!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.