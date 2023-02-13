The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love Starting February 14, 2023

Because big, beautiful Jupiter is the planet of luck, and when it happens to trine the Moon, as it does on this day, February 14, 2023, the entirety of humanity gets a chance to feel something very special; love in abundance.

And what better day than today, Valentine's Day, to experience this degree of love, passion and excitement. While three zodiac signs here are most definitely going to feel uplifted, there is a good chance that all zodiac signs will benefit.

Moon trine Jupiter is not only good for luck and love; it's inspiring. We will find that our thinking is not only positive, but expansive.

Suddenly we're thinking outside of the box, and coming up with amazing concepts to talk about with our loved ones. Today will inspire and encourage deep conversation with much gazing in the eyes of the person we are conversing with.

So, if we are the kind of people who like to do the whole Valentine's Day scene, wow, what a day it will be. Being that Moon trine Jupiter brings out incredible generosity of spirit, we may find that so much of this day is spent with a broad smile on our faces.

This is also a good day to tell the truth, fearlessly. While that might not sound all that easy to some, for those who are most affected by Moon trine Jupiter, the truth will set us free...and the freedom we will know is the freedom of feeling safe, secure and hopelessly in love with someone we trust. Not too shabby!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love starting February 14, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've learned the positive energy and positive thinking is infectious; you've been practicing this for a while, and now, it's starting to snowball. You have become this person who cannot be taken down.

Your kindness and awesome manner has created for you a life that is pleasant to live, and because of this, you have attracted to yourself a partner who is sheer bliss — it feels as though this is your soul mate and your life partner.

On this day, you are fortunate to have Moon trine Jupiter power those feelings up even further, and because it's Valentine's Day, you and your partner will know no limits to your love. So much good is coming your way today, Taurus, and you are bound to have a beautiful time this evening. Keep up the good vibes, as this lifestyle seems to suit you perfectly.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your Scorpio passions will get a chance to reach their full potential today, as love engulfs you and makes you feel happier than you've been in...months.

Today is a very special day, and you are reacting very well to it, mainly because it's nearly impossible to resist the positive charms of Moon trine Jupiter, which will put you in the right place at the right time, with the right person...the one you love and adore.

It's Valentine's Day, and while you may be rebellious against or wary of 'commercial holidays,' today weakens your resolve to be 'anti' anything, and so, you will fall into the warm embrace of today's positive energy. And energy is a key word here; you will have more energy today than ever before, and all of it will be geared up for a wonderful experience with your romantic partner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The love flows today as Moon trine Jupiter leads the way, and you are there for all of it. You never hesitate to act when love knocks on your door, and what that essentially means is that, even if you were in a bad mood yesterday, because your partner is in such a fine mood today, you'll readily jump on the positive train to join them.

All you want today is what you've be receiving in abundance: love, sweet love. And long overdue, too! It's not like there are any real issues in your love life, but boy oh boy could you use a day of pure romance.

That is just happens to fall on Valentine's Day is serendipitous, but it doesn't mean all that much to you. What does mean everything to you is that your partner is giving you everything you want, and you may even find yourself crying tears of joy, due to something they are going to say to you...today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.