The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 10, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, February 10, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today's Moon is in sociable Libra, and the Sun will continue through Aquarius. With the Moon and Sun in air signs, we can receive divine awakening including some sort of message from our higher power or spiritual guide.

For many zoidac signs, it's easy to get lost in thought and to form big ideas. Aquarius is innovative, and Libra encourages us partnering with others to get things done. One caveat to consider is that the Sun and Moon in these two air signs can indicate a propensity toward indecisiveness. We may want to do something but 'wait and see' instead.

The Moon will oppose Chiron in Aries which is influenced by the expansive energy of benevolent Jupiter. Our pain points may surface, but not without some type of blessing included.

We may see a light at the end of a dark tunnel or a sense of optimism where life felt hopeless. Chiron promises to heal the wound, and Jupiter provides expansive spiritual energy as a result. Overall, zodiac signs, it's a day to flourish and feel pretty good about the end of the week!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, February 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Talking things over can help. Today, your ruling planet Mars speaks to Chiron, the Wounded Healer in your zodiac sign. These two energies may kick up old wounds that need to be addressed, but instead of rage and anger coming out, you're ready to tap into your mind as a resourceful tool in healing and growth.

This is your chance to see how much you've grown but to also get the knowledge and awareness you desire to move forward toward a brighter future — leaving a few emotional woundings behind you but taking the lessons with you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some things are meant to be. This is a week where everything seems to fall into place, so much so, Taurus you may wonder if the rug will be pulled out from underneath your feet just to keep you humble. Today, a small surprise can get your guards up just as you were starting to relax into the positive energy of the week.

Venus in Pisces speaks with Uranus in your sign, and whenever Uranus is involved a little drama or crisis can manifest, and this is likely in your friendship sector. However, this little shakeup helps you out in a big way. You see a fix or a way to make things right quickly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Good old Mercury is here to help you learn a few things, Gemini. You are always searching for answers and being inquisitive but you cannot do it all on your own. With Pluto and Mercury hand-in-hand in your career and social status sector, great things happen for you.

You may discover a solution that others missed. Maybe a file or a record that was lost can be found due to your super-sleuthing. Today, what has often been attributed to you as a negative — your ability to sift things out — proves you to be a corporate asset.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today may not be counted as one of your 'best days' but it's not a bad one either. You seem to be experiencing a lot of pressure from outside forces. Perhaps an old situation simply won't die down fast enough or maybe you feel like an ex or relationship is not going to work out, but a clean break is way into the future.

These tensions are what make you shine brightly as a person, Cancer. The Sun is in harmony with your planet, the Moon. So, despite all of the emotional stress you're going through right now, you are showing up in a big way. Not only will you notice it, but others do too, and it's a credit to your good character.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saying goodbye to someone you love is never an easy thing to do, and even though you know it's for the best, ending a partnership is hard.

Today, you may feel the loss a bit more than you had originally thought you would. You may feel tempted to go back to an ex but for now, consider the reasons you chose to breakup and hold strong.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This could be the thing you've been hoping for. Mercury is joining forces with Pluto today in an exact degree bringing some power and attention to your romantic sector.

With some dreamy energy sending a wave of hope from Neptune in Pisces, you may see the future with starry eyes. This month is what you hoped for in January, but didn't get when you thought you needed it the most.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Theirs is always a way out of things, Libra. You have been going through quite a few situations lately that have changed your outlook about life, religion and the power of choice.

Some of these changes have been learned through the school of hard knocks – not the way you'd like it, but it is what it is. This week, a little self care goes a long way.

Venus is nestled with Neptune in Pisces and together they remind you to get your sleep, take time to feed and nurture your soul, and to have a good long ugly cry when needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes people change their minds. A decision that you or someone else has made could find a way to reverse in your favor. Some new information could come in where the discovery provides new insight into a matter.

In other words, A phone call to ask a question in a new way, or a delayed response and a new email sent out to hit the top of their email box can all be ways to trigger a chain of events that bring news you did not expect, and for the better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You cannot win everyone over with your charm. Today's Moon opposes you ruling planet, Jupiter in Aries, and despite all the stars being aligned, the planets seemingly prepared to conspire on your behalf, certain people may choose to do things their way.

It's not a bad thing in the long run, as you may discover their rejection of you becomes you discovering the people, situations and places you truly belong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have learned that it is better to do without the fanfare if it means you have to give up your freedom and integrity. Today's test from planet earth is a reminder of your maturity and how much you have grown over the last few years.

Where you may have gone into debt to get a new tech item, car or an expensive thing you like you'd rather save and invest your money. Give yourself credit, including a big pat on the back for making a right choice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family drama can improve, Aquarius. You've been climbing an uphill battle the last few years while Uranus is in your home and family sector, but some type of reward is coming back to you.

You may receive a financial benefit on your taxes or find out that money you thought you'd have to spend, is spared because someone else will pick up the tab. This is the light at the end of a tunnel, and it's a good one!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When nothing gets done it could be a hint from the universe to cash in your chips and call it a day. There's a little extra distraction headed your way and it may be a blessing in disguise.

You may discover you need the time to organize and it helps you save time down the road. Or, your boss could say it's OK for everyone to leave a bit earlier and get to do things that you enjoy at home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.