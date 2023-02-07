The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 8, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Here we are; shuffling tarot cards to find out what's in store for us on this day.

The tarot provides insight through symbolism, and today's horoscope tarot reading reveals a collective focus on friendship.

The numerology for Wednesday is a Life Path 7 energy, which is often called "The Seeker" — a quiet, reflective energy that works nicely with today's Virgo Moon and Aquarius Sun.

The tarot for Virgo is "The Hermit", which symbolizes soulful pursuits. The tarot that represents Aquarius is "The Star" card, which indicates listening to your higher power.

To find out specifics for your zodiac sign below, read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, February 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You've been here before only differently. This is a test of all the lessons you've already learned. No sweat off your back, Aries! You'll ace the exam and pass this with flying colors!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Just because you're a grown-up with adult responsibilities does not mean you no longer are allowed to have fun. Cut loose a little bit and enjoy some free time doing a hobby you love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

The are few things worse in life than worrying about money and how you will pay the bills. As stressful as this time may be, you will find a way to get everything sorted out. Today may seem uncertain but this is just a small moment in time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Everyone needs something good to look forward to, and you do, too. Call up your best friends and see what they are doing. A night out on the town or a cozy evening in the house sharing good food and watching a show can be a wonderful ending to a long day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

A backstabber! Workplace gossip is fierce, and you don't want to get sucked into the rumor mill. When someone starts to rattle off information about a particular person, it's time to get your coffee and dip.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

The more the merrier except sometimes that is not the case. You can feel the tension building in a toxic situation. This is your cue, Sagittarius. You could tell it like it is, as you usually do or decide that it's better to change the subject.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Help is needed. It's a big, big world and one certain problem can be too much for just one person to handle.

Ask for someone to step in and give you a hand. Yes, this requires a little bit of humility, but life is so much sweeter when it's shared by two.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

People want to collaborate with you. They see all you're doing in your business, at work, and in art, and all they can think about is how to get some of your greatness rubbed off on them. This is your time to pick who you want to partner with next. You are in the sweet spot!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your intuition is on the mark. You can tell when something is not right. You might have woken up with a feeling or felt it in your gut. There's something you need to do to make a change. It might not happen today, but the wheels in your mind are turning. Soon, you'll find the solution you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Don't spend it all in one place. You've got a bit of money in your pocket today and it's so tempting to shop until you drop. Invest a little bit; put something into savings and consider preparing for a rainy day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

What you need is some peace and quiet to write and get your mind flowing. You have big ideas that need to go on paper. Make your vision board and then put it where you can see it daily to remind you of the promises you've made to yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Everyone is emotional right now. There's worry about the future and a bit of anger over a family secret. People feed off of each other's energy, and this can be one of those times when thoughts are said in hurtful ways. Forgiveness is needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.