The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 3, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, February 3, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today marks an exciting point in our lunar energy — the three-day window opens to plan for the upcoming Full Moon.

What makes Friday extra special, numerologically, is that the day's energy is also a Life Path 3, The Creative. Nikola Tesla says, "If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6 and 9, then you would have the key to the universe.”

3 is the total of all things and always returns to itself. 3 in many world religions is a number that signifies completion, a cord that cannot be broken.

So, today, during this window where the energy begins to climb toward the peak of a Full Moon release, we are gifted with a chance to see things for what they are — and view the future as it can be.

We can't go forward with certain toxic energies in our tote, and that's what this day brings for us. It's time to view what needs to be let go of that burdens the ego and holds us back.

With the courage of a Leo Moon coming around the bend, we are encouraged with today's Cancer Moon to look within, consider our needs, and consider what brings comfort — and what does not.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Open and transparent conversations are an important part of a thriving relationship.

Trust and closeness grow even stronger when two people can explore and discuss their thoughts and feelings in a judge-free zone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Many experiences brought you to the place where you are now. While there is still room for growth, you have become wiser and more capable.

Self-doubt can threaten to undermine your confidence but choose courage over fear instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Get excited. Life gives you an incredible opportunity to experience the benefits of your hard work and efforts.

The glass ceiling has broken, and you are about to climb to a new level in your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's easy to enter a question into Google or another search engine to find an answer. But, some questions you already know the answer to — they are in your heart. Reaching for another source to confirm what you already know may make you feel better, but it's not always necessary. Trust your inner voice, Cancer. It won't steer you wrong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Everyone has troubles of some sort each and every day. Action is what separates the champions from those who sit on the sidelines of life. Be a person who takes the first step toward self-improvement and personal growth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Strong reactions to things can be misleading. Wait until you have calmed down to make a decision. It's best to let the dust settle and see things for what they are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have become used to seeing things one way, but what if you took a different perspective? You may discover something new that you did not see before. You might find out that you are ready for a big change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Why rush? There are times when you must be swift and take action without delay. But when you have the convenience of time on your side, don't be afraid to wait and see.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Careful plans build a strong foundation for a solid future. Be meticulous, Sagittarius. Have a guideline for what you want to build. Winging it may be too risky.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

You may be caught off-guard by an unexpected change in your circumstances. When sudden events take place, shock sets in, remember you can handle anything that comes your way with faith and the right attitude.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Lucky you. Opportunities and life meet right where you are. You may find yourself at the right place and at the right time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

You can count on the universe to place the treasures of your heart before you. You have asked for what you need. Right when the timing is ripe, the stars align and all things come together for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.