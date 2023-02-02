The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 3, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, February 3, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Moon spends one more day in the softness of the emotional Cancer zodiac sign, but we are edging closer to a big energetic release when the Full Moon arrives in Leo on Sunday.

The Full Moon in Leo is about releasing false narratives that either stifle our growth or puff up a frail ego that needs to be strengthened with self-care.

What else does this Friday have for each zodiac sign starting today? Read on to find out more.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Look inward. There are a few things you would like to accomplish, and they are exciting and new for you.

While you might want to make big announcements to the world about your plans, today keep these things to yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep it simple. Today's conversations require a gentle approach.

Kindness is the key to your success, and compassion is the charm you need to work on a project in your favor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take an inventory of your current financial situation.

Before making a major purchase into your pocketbook, consider the entire month's financial needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Certain friendships from childhood may not be as close-knit as the current ones that you have.

However, a good friend who knows you over time may be a resource to depend on today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Remote work may seem advantageous, but some people prefer to be in situations where they can socialize or be face-to-face.

Today, you may long for interaction with peers and a chance to get to know colleagues more intimately. Schedule a coffee chat date with someone to make the day feel less lonesome.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The past can't be erased, but you might not want to change anything about your recent experiences.

Letting go of a person you once loved is never easy, yet you get to see how strong you've become when you let go, even when your heart wishes things could be better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Quality friendships are something you treasure deep inside your heart. Finding someone who can tap into your world is a rare and precious gift.

Cherish it, and don't be afraid to share how meaningful their presence in your life is to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, you are searching for deeper meaning in your life. The sense of being part of a bigger organization or purpose comes from doing the little things that you love.

Consider cooking a meal to bring to a friend whose under the weather or baking a sheet of cookies to share with coworkers. Plan to grow where you are planted and then extend your influence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some secrets can make you feel sad, Sag. Today maybe when you mourn the things you wish you had done better.

Regret is never easy; however, today brings you a gift where your appreciation for fresh opportunities grows stronger.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, the guards fall and you get comfortable with the idea of togetherness, even after you thought you'd always be single.

This change in perspective about your life is a big surprise, but you also find it delightful to have found a person you can be close to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's plenty of work to do, but before you try to conquer the world, consider beginning with your own home.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Growth is possible when you feel confident within yourself. Surround your life with the things that bring your heart joy and add beauty into your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.