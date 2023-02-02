The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 3, 2023

Get ready for a day filled with imagination and hope as Moon trine Neptune leads the way and provides three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love with a day of adventure.

In love and romance, this is the day when we set aside our differences and delight in our commonalities.

Today's transit, Moon trine Neptune, brings out the best in us...especially for people who are talented, creative or prolific. Today presents us with the idea that our dreams are achievable, and that is enough to launch us into great moods.

Neptune's energy is special, and when it's trined with lunar energy, it goes straight to the mind; this means that our luck comes from our belief that we are lucky. On this day, if a couple comes to a point in their relationship where they realize they CAN succeed and can continue to have a happy romance, this will result from Moon trine Neptune's power.

It's healing energy and electric. We are buzzing today in hope, and honestly, how can we go wrong at this point? There's so much in our favor that we're almost destined to have a lucky, loving day.

Not everyone warms to Neptune's nature, as this planet's influence tends to be too 'goody-goody' for many zodiac signs. So, today goes out to those who want to try and believe in a positive future for themselves and their mates.

Today is for those three zodiac signs who will stick it out, no matter what. Some people can't live unless there is something to look forward to, and during Moon trine Neptune, we can only see the future as brilliant and bright.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Being an earth sign, you tend to want to keep things real: At the same time, there's a part of you that enjoys fantasy and being imaginative, you're generally suited for making fantasy into reality, and if that can't happen, you lose interest.

Today, however, will have you reacting rather well to the Neptune energy that looms above, and what this means is that, on this day, February 2, 2023, you will allow yourself one very particular fantasy, and that is the one where you and your partner get to last a lifetime together.

Yes, you know that's idealistic, but you rarely allow yourself these flights of fancy, and today, it looks like you'll prefer fantasy to reality. If you find yourself giggling over nothing today, do not be surprised; every hour of this day is meant for you to feel good about. Enjoy the happy feelings, Taurus, and share them with your mate.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What brings you luck in love on this day, Leo, comes from new love and prospects. You may have broken up with someone in the last year or so, and because that breakup was so tragic and gut-wrenching, you've come to know a thing or two about a thing or two, as they say. Your lessons have shown you that sharing positive thoughts is the only way to glue a relationship together.

The days of assuming your partner 'gets the joke' are over; if there's a problem, you know, address it. You are using the power made available to you by Moon trine Neptune, which helps you to see your new relationship as less of a challenge and more of a sweet and secure place to be. You are ready to leave your negative stance behind you, Leo, and this can only bring you great luck in love.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You love a good Neptune transit, whether you know it or not, because you flow so well with this kind of energy. This implies that you're in your element today, Pisces: you can imagine big, dream bigger and present your ideas to the person you love, knowing they will fully accept everything you bring up.

Today shows you how lucky you are and how you've taken advantage of this without knowing. It hits you today that you are special; you have managed to remain a loving, heart-filled person, and no matter how many hits you take, you're still able to stand up tall and show the world that you are a lover, not a fighter. Today is blissful and helpful for you and the person you are with. Celebrate your beautiful romance today. It's a lucky day in love for you, P.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.