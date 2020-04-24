The Perfect Dog For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

All zodiac signs need unconditional love.

You need a dog. Why? Because everybody needs someone who will love you unconditionally, will always be glad to see you, and will make you take a walk.

Cats are great and all, but there's nothing like the unconditional love and loyalty of a furry canine friend. I mean, how many videos have you seen across the internet that make you go "awww," and then you convince yourself that you really need a dog?

Puppy videos are in endless supply, but you just can't help but wonder which dog is the best fit for you. Dogs are the best friend you've always needed, but which suits you best?

The perfect dog for each zodiac sign all depends on unique personality traits, determined by dog breed and astrology.

Which type of dog is your perfect match?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This breed is a true companion and doesn't like to be left alone for long periods of time. They love the outdoors, and are very happy being with people and other dogs.

Aries are full of energy and are athletic, so meet your new best friend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Bulldog

Any dog that's known for being good at skateboarding is super-fun! Taurus need a canine companion who will lift their spirits when they're down and who will be there for them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Jack Russell Terrier

These dogs are bright, clever and athletic, which can also be said about Gemini. Geminis are able to solve complex problems with simple solutions, and the love of a good pup can solve any issue.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Dachshund

The Dachshund dog breed is pure love and loyalty. And they're so low to the ground that it's just adorable when they walk around.

When life gets tough for Cancer, who better to literally lick your wounds and love you into feeling better?

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Dalmatian

Leos like to be the center of attention. Who better to draw people to them than a Dalmatian? The combination of a Dalmatian and a Leo would be hard to beat; it's an unrivaled match!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Corgi

Corgis are cute, compact and smart. And their heart-shaped butts make us fawn over them. Virgos are often beautiful, intelligent and charming, so the two are a perfect match.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Labrador

Labradors are one of the most popular dogs because of their loving nature and ability to be with other dogs, children and people. They're the absolute perfect fit for Libras, who are also very social, and hate conflict and confrontation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Akita

Akitas aren't only known for their beauty — they're also known for being the guard dogs of royalty. They're a great fit for Scorpios, who are passionate and fiercely protective.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): German Shepherd

German Shepherds love to get in the car and go. This dog breed is known to be courageous and curious, but also incredibly intelligent.

They're a good match for Sagittarius, who are free spirits, love to travel, and enjoy experiencing as much as possible.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Saint Bernard

Yes, Beethoven was a destructive pup, but the Saint Bernard personality is friendly, calm, and tolerant. While Capricorn may come off as a hardworker who is closed off to emotion, the similarities between Cap and this breed is that they are both extremely dependable and know how to work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Portuguese Water Dog

Portuguese Water Dogs are good enough for the Obama family, and they have a personality that's brave, impulsive, and whip-smart. Just like Aquarius, this breed is independent and need to stay occupied, or else they'll be destructive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Mutt or Rescue Dog

These pups are perfect for Pisces! A rescue dog isn't a breed, necessarily, but are, of course, deserving of all the love in the world. And it's a perfect match for Pisces, who loves all creatures and has a big heart.

