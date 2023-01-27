The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, January 28, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, January 28, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

What do you do when there's a crisis? You might pull up your bank account app on your cell phone to see how much money you have in your checking and savings accounts.

Or, perhaps you go into action mode, start cleaning, and do things to keep your mind occupied; some zodiac signs shut down mentally and veg on the couch.

Today we face a starting point in astrology called the First Quarter Moon phase. Like an alarm clock that disrupts your blissful sleep in the middle of the night, the Last and First Lunar phases are marks of time urging action, decisions and points of no return.

Since the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, today's rushed energy is felt in the areas the Bull rules: money, food, shelter, and personal property — including our home comforts and luxury items.

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, and she's at the Aries point in Pisces. Venus in Pisces leaving the zero degree to enter the first degree of a new zodiac sign signals action and a fresh start — but a bit of the romantic kind where we may make hast because of deep love — or lust. So, we have to be a little careful today, zodiac signs. It's time to start something new, perhaps a relationship or a means of making more money.

But this fresh start that we must begin comes with apprehension. Will we be blinded by our wants and miss a red flag or two, or will we make mistakes that cost us later down the line?

We can practice a bit of wisdom and discernment today as we pace ahead to get to the things that must be done in a timely manner. Today's astrological forecast helps us accomplish that goal with a point to focus on in today's daily horoscope. Read on to find out more about yours by zodiac sign!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to do a mini overview of your financial situation. Have you pulled your credit reports up this year? If not, this weekend is the perfect time to sit down and review yours.

Don't forget to check your FICO and Vantage Score and set fraud alerts to notify you of any strange activity you need to know about.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Indulge yourself. Today's all about having fun and enjoying the things you find interesting and pleasurable. Enjoy a well-cooked meal at your favorite restaurant or a nice walk in nature, feeling the pulse of life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Goodbye is a gift you give to yourself. Nearly every moment has a starting point and an end date. When a situation has fulfilled it's purpose, sadness compels you to hold on, but to let go is to say hello to the next journey you are meant to take.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Some friends are worth keeping, and others are worth stepping away from. People, including yourself, need space to grow. A person may not learn a life lesson if you're standing there protecting them from their choices. It's an act of love when you allow a person to live on their terms, even if you disagree.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do what you love, Leo, and the money will flow to you by your passion. You long to wake up every day feeling excited about your work. The dread is getting old, pushing you to start your own business or try to make something out of a hobby you love to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Curl up with a good book or watch a romantic movie today. It's nice to have a leisurely day doing things that relax your mind and excite your imagination. This day was made for lounging in your biggest, most comfiest t-shirt and baggy pants.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Review important documents today, especially those containing friends and family contact information. The start of the year was hectic, but now that no more retrograde planets are impacting your progress, get caught up with medical record updates. Be sure to do a data backup on your tech, too!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes you need a friend or lover who is also your partner in crime to make life interesting. Finding a like-minded person is not easy, but when you do find that one friend who is down to do anything, life feels extra sweet.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Chores can be relaxing too, and feel less like work when you approach the process with pride and joy. Make today one where your focus is plugging through all you have to get done. Order in a pizza or play your favorite songs on a streaming app.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Get creative and do something fun and relaxing. When was the last time you let your inner child come to play?

It's high time to break free from the mindset that stops you from enjoying a day off. Do what you enjoy; things around the house can wait.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

How connected do you feel to the things you possess, Aquarius?

An item either gives you joy or it does not. As you tackle clutter, consider whether or not a good is worth the time you take to care for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Important conversations almost always go better with a favorite meal. Plan a night in by candle light and your favorite beverage.

The right tone to the evening can help you to sense when a person is genuine during a conversation with you or when they are not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.