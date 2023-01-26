The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, January 27, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, January 27, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Wow, if ever a day was wrapped up with a giant red bow, Friday would be it. The Sun is in Aquarius, and we are feeling mighty good about our friendships and the advancements we want to make in the world and within our own lives.

But what's really the cherry on top of our cosmic sundae is the Moon and the planet of love — Venus.

The Moon exits the fiery energy of Aries to enter the sweet, earthy energy of Taurus. Taurus represents all things sultry, from food to sensual pleasures, and what's not to love about that?

Plus, the Moon in Taurus is 'exalted,' which means put up on a pedestal. We may feel supported, loved and free to fearlessly experience emotions and the good stuff we love.

So, if you want a good comfort meal, put on your apron, light a candle, and open the bubbly, tonight is your night to go all in!

Another great celestial event happening today involves Venus. Yes, the planet of love and beauty enters the dreamy landscape we call Pisces. In Pisces, Venus is dreamy-eyed, fantasy-driven and unconditionally loving.

In Pisces, Venus is 'exalted.' So here we are, folks. Two planets lighting the night like ceremonial candles guiding us into one of the best weekends a person can ask for. Be free, zodiac signs.

This weekend is the complete package, astrologically speaking—no retrograde planets. Even the Moon nodes are direct.

Enjoy it while you can, but as we enjoy earthy, air and water energy in a magical combo, don't forget to drink plenty of water and do your grounding exercises.

Once you have fed your soul, get ready. This weekend, it's time to express yourself through love without inhibitions!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, January 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Buy something nice, Aries. Sometimes a little bit of shopping online can do wonders for your self-esteem.

Even if you never plan to hit purchase on your Amazon shopping cart, filling it to the brink of all the things you want to have can be oh, so satisfying.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be true to yourself, Taurus. The Moon will be in your zodiac sign for the next few days.

Enjoy having the limelight shining on you and embrace feeling confident in your skin. This is your time to show you have the 'It' factor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't allow the past to hold you back, Gemini. You could easily become consumed with what happened and what you should have said.

But, the truth is you cannot erase yesterday. All you have is here now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Good friends stand by you during times of need. You can tell who is true blue by how dependable a person is when you ask a simple request. Even if it's nothing substantial, today the attitudes of those closest to you will be revealing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Work hard for your dreams. You only have one life, Leo. Make room for the things that bring you the most happiness. Start that passion project. Give yourself permission to create your personal space. Make you and priority this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Live and let live, Virgo. People have to walk their own path, not the one you wish them to be on. You can love someone with all your heart, but try not to shield them from what their fate has in store for their life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You love a good secret, Libra. Today something interesting in the celebrity world may catch your interest. Put a time limit for how long you're willing to travel down the rabbit hole of your latest pop star's gossip.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to work on an important relationship. Life can get away from you, and it's easy to forget to spend time with the person who means the most to you. You have to schedule the time and make what you want a priority.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Stick to what you know must be done until the bitter end. Procrastination may call your name, but you don't have to answer the call. Send it to voicemail and stick to your game plan.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Romance is here, Capricorn. When the Moon enters your sector of creativity and play, it's time to cut loose and enjoy the love. Create a Barry White to your Spotify playlist and like other artists that speak to your heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family first. Fear of missing out is a real emotion, and today you may have to face the demons of FOMO for a relative or child who needs you more.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Talk it out. The Moon is in the sign of earthy Taurus, which allows you to have the stamina and grit to endure the most complicated conversations you face. Bear your soul, Pisces. Nothing is wholesome as honesty.

