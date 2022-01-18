Welcome to the Sun in Aquarius season, friends. Starting on January 19, 2022, our Sun enters Aquarius and lasts until mid-February. While this transit is here, let's see how it will affect us, personally.

The Aquarius is a great zodiac sign that always symbolizes originality, autonomous thinking, and a little bit of eccentricity.

This is the zodiac sign that lets us know that the word, 'normal' is just a word and that we human beings are everything but normal.

We are each one of us, unique, original, and following the sound of our own drum. Aquarius inspires this kind of independent thinking and gives us the chance to own our lives — quirks and all.

During Sun in Aquarius, people do what they want to do. That doesn't mean we all have free reign to behave badly, but we certainly do claim the right to behave in whatever way we wish, simply because 'choice' is what is important.

Choice is the definitive 'religion' of Aquarius. As each of our zodiac signs gets to experience this solar season, we will all have this one thing in common: we're doing to do it 'our way'.

How The Sun In Aquarius Affects Your Zodiac Sign Starting January 19, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sun in Aquarius is just what you need in order to regain some of that Aries cool that you seemed to have lost over the past several weeks. There's just so much drama you can take or cause, and now, you're on a new track: you want to discover.

You want to play the field, seek out new friends, and show new people how awesome you are. Get ready to go through this month with very little concern for what people think of you. You're a free spirit now, so run wild and free.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know the expression, "dance like nobody is watching"? Well, that's basically you during Sun in Aquarius. You've never really been too inhibited about much as it is, but during this season, you'll be unstoppable in all the right ways. And who is to judge if those ways are right or wrong? Why, YOU, of course.

You are the judge of yourself, as well as being the boss of you. You give yourself the freedom to be yourself, and what do you get out of it? Fun. Expression. The feeling that you're alive. Life is for the living, and you, Taurus, do it well!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to take those amazing, creative visions of yours and let people in on your masterful ideas. Get involved, make friends, and stop worrying about what everyone thinks.

You're way too original to get caught up in concerning yourself with other people's opinions. Sun in Aquarius is your time to get busy doing the things you love most. Don't worry about the rest. Get into it!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Sun in Aquarius affects you in a different way. It stimulates your personal beliefs. This means that it's rather hard for you to budge when presented with a conflicting idea.

This season will have you standing strong in that self-belief, and you will be challenged. But because of Aquarius' eccentricity button, you'll feel just fine and dandy doing it all your way. If they don't like it, no biggie, it's their problem.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This season brings out a vision of the future for you; you are no longer content to live in the past, and you've started to dream big again. This transit, Sun in Aquarius, helps you to believe in yourself so that you can take it seriously.

This world is spinning fast and you are way too talented and expressive to stay in the dark, where you've been for way too long. Let the sunshine in, Leo. It's always been there for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Seize the day, my friend, or rather, the entire month. You're now in Sun in Aquarius, and that's about to bring all of your best traits to the surface. Go do your crazy thing and shine bright like a diamond, baby.

It's Virgo time, and that means you need to let go of your inhibitions and just be. Sing karaoke, dance until dawn, and forget the troubles of the day. Every day has its downside. So, try not to focus on any of that stuff. Do an about-face and get into accepting things as they are.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While the Sun in Aquarius allows you to acknowledge your kooky side, it may also bring out your condescending side, so try, if you can, to keep your witticisms out of your social engagements. Sometimes when you're on a roll and you're feeling good, you tend to put others down maybe feeling good gets to your head.

Who knows? During Sun in Aquarius, it's best to be grateful for the good times and less concerned with telling people off.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What a great season this is for you, as you are finally able to show that amazing personality of yours. You're not the bitter, poisonous Scorpio of the stereotype.

You are indeed a talented and creative thinker whose ideas should be presented and listened to. You'll go far in business this month, Scorpio, as you alone have a unique point of view that can add to the success of any project you're involved in.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you have had any reservations or fears that have been keeping you back creatively, then prepare to have your mind blown because Sun in Aquarius is here to ignite it all back again.

Whatever creative block you've been going through, consider it dissolved. Sun in Aquarius will never hold a person back, and in your case, it's like an 'all clear' for you to start getting back into heavy production and creative endeavors.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's something about Sun in Aquarius energy that really rubs you the right way. You feel like you have the nerve to speak up, to invite people in, to express yourself without fear of recrimination. You rarely allow yourself eccentric moments, but when you do let it rip, holy smokes, you sure can be fun.

It's nice to be considered the 'fun' one, for a change, rather than 'Oh no! The boss is back!" Give yourself a breather for the first time in a long while, Capricorn. This transit is made for you to stretch out in.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

And then there's you, you nutty, original freak of nature, you! And that is said with great respect and reverence, of course. During Sun in Aquarius, you get to feel the superpower of what it's like to actually BE an Aquarius, which feels like freedom.

You say and do what you want, and while you may still get caught in the snares of other people's drama, you are equipped with the right kind of discrimination that allows you to know when to walk away. Stay you, Aquarius. It suits you well.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What's that guilty-giddy look on your face, every time someone notices that you're doing things your way? It's the face of someone who owns their behavior and is proud to be an original. You get a good ol' chuckle when you think of people's interpretation of you.

It's all good fun and you can't take anything too, too seriously; certainly not during Sun in Aquarius. This season assists you in feeling good about yourself. No tears this time, Pisces. You have a free pass to happiness. Grab it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda