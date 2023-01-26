The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 27, 2023

If you were to describe what makes you happy in love, it might end up being radically different than what someone else calls love.

If you got what you wanted, you'd consider yourself lucky, as what you want is very specific. Getting what we want in love is a wonder, as it doesn't always work out this well...but what if it does?

What if having a good love life and a great time of it all happens to be part of the plan? Do we believe it? Yes, we do, and we need to if it's going to work for us.

And so, on this day, we are looking at a helpful transit called the Taurus Moon. When our Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, we figure out what we want and don't want. Taurus, while being an easy-going zodiac sign, is also practical.

Taurus instills in us a need to know the value of the things we are involved in. During the Taurus Moon, we honor what is worthy and figure out what to do with whatever falls short. And much can fall short, as we know, so when it goes right, as it does on this day, January 26, 2023, we will know that, too.

Today makes love seem 'light.' How nice that sounds...to spend a day with one's loved one without the usual animosity or challenge. We only need to do a little more than 'hang out' with our partners and dates on this day...and that's probably a Taurus thing. What makes us feel the happiest today are the simple pleasures.

Even the word 'complexity' is not welcome here. This day belongs to the Taurus Moon, and that means we rest, we relax, and we love.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 27, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When the Taurus Moon rules the world, you're in good shape, mainly because you can trust that this transit will bring you good luck and an easy-going day. You have worked yourself to the bone, and honestly, you have 'no spoons' left; you're tired, over it, and all you crave is your bed.

And possibly, your romantic partner right beside you. Pass the remote, and all is well in your world. For you, this is heaven; for another, it might be the fast track to boredom, but you are not them, so you perceive this day as lucky.

If you can either take the day off or make some quality time for your partner, you will have one of the best, most loving days this year. Enjoy it all, Taurus. The Moon is yours.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Taurus Moon feels so good to you because you've been living on pins and needles for the last few weeks; you relish the idea of something down to earth, something reliable.

And what in your life right now is reliable and true? Your love life. Today, during the Taurus Moon, on January 26, you'll notice that your nervousness seems to be abating; you aren't as hyper or distracted...and come to think of it, WOW, that feels good, doesn't it?

And when you're feeling good, your vibe is much more accessible — people are happy to be with you, even if it's just about sitting around in silence. Today has you sitting in peaceful silence, loving life with your loving partner, who wants nothing better to do than to be with you, loving it all.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You start the day feeling distrustful but are later surprised by today's positive vibe. You woke up thinking you'd be scrambling your way through the day as if you're on some tropical set where there's a war, and you are one of the reluctant actors. Well, your laser-like intuition is way off today because, guess what?

There is no way, no movie set, no tension...there's only good ol' Taurus Moon, and what it does for your love life is make you relax into it without questioning it to death. You tend to ask many questions, which is fabulous, but at times, it can be too much — a zodiac sign you do not trust.

Today allows you a break from that and lets you get into being with your person without the distraction of negative thinking or questioning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.