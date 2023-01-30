By Valeria Black — Written on Jan 30, 2023
Photo: Neng-Studio from Star via Canva
Each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for February 2023 is here with predictions for the Rat through the sign of the Pig.
New month, new opportunities. That's how we roll around here for the Year of the Rabbit.
The month of February is about indulging yourself in the outdoors — whether a walk on a promenade, a movie with your partner, or just an afternoon tea with friends.
It's also a great time to go house hunting, especially if you are newlywed.
And let's not forget to do some late-winter, early-spring cleaning to help boost your spirits and prepare for Spring, which is arriving right around the corner.
Now let's find out what February has in store for you, based on your Chinese zodiac sign and birth year.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Monthly Horoscopes In February 2023
Each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for February 2023:
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Rat
Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
February will be all about family for you. You'll constantly be doing chores around the house, attending gatherings with family and friends, and setting up your routine, so the coming months go smoothly.
Health-wise, stay active, but take care of your back. Use caution during exercise so as not to strain yourself too much.
RELATED: What It Means When You Dream About Rats
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Ox
Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
If you are preparing for an exam, don't let your friends distract you. Some of you may decide to start writing a book this month. It's your new year's resolution.
If you have taxes to pay, don't postpone the bookkeeping.
RELATED: The 12 Chinese Zodiac Signs & Their Meanings, Explained
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Tiger
Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
If you are related to or romantically attached to someone born in a Year of the Rat, check out their reading as well.
This month you have to be careful about partying. You may overdo it and upset your boss.
If you have to make a choice between partying or staying sober, choose the latter. Your career depends on it right now.
RELATED: The Best (And Worst) Chinese Zodiac Compatibility For All Signs
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Rabbit
Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
Eat on time, sleep well, and take care of your health. Some of you have exams coming soon. You need to stay healthy to do well.
Also, beware of a knife in the back. If your sixth sense has been warning you of a two-faced friend, don't dismiss it.
RELATED: Which Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Lucky?
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Dragon
Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012
February is going to be a relatively quiet month for Dragon zodiac signs. Life will go on as usual. And this is a good thing!
Pay your elderly relatives a visit. Time goes slower for them, and they will love to have you over.
RELATED: The Luckiest Day Of The Chinese Lunar New Year For All Of 2023, By Chinese Zodiac Sign
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Snake
Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
Some of you are facing financial issues right now, or 2023 isn't going all that well for you. Please find a way to motivate yourself in February and hold on.
You will win if you don't give up.
RELATED: 4 Subtle Signs You’re Going The Wrong Way In Life
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Horse
Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
An unwanted guest might drop by your home in the middle of February. Ask your children to be careful of strangers following them home.
If you are graduating from a Ph.D. program, congratulations! And if you are an aspiring doctor, continue to work hard. It will pay dividends in the future.
RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year Horoscopes
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Goat
Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
Look for things to motivate you or inspire you in February. Maybe read a novel or watch a biopic.
It looks like you are on the verge of entering a "slump" state in February. All your resolutions will go down the drain if you do.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Monkey
Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
You will feel burdened with familial obligations in February. You may want to escape them, especially if you have a tumultuous relationship with some family members.
Try to associate with the more loving members of your family. It will make the experience easier to bear, and you may learn something new.
RELATED: What 2023 Has In Store For You, Based On Your Chinese Zodiac Sign
Related Stories From YourTango:
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Rooster
Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
If you have been trying hard to break through the "glass ceiling," or escape a restrictive life, or go overseas, February will bring opportunities your way to make that happen.
Do not let them slip through your fingers. Be brave and seize the moment.
RELATED: The Most (And Least) Ambitious Zodiac Signs, Ranked
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Dog
Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
If you recently broke up with someone, prepare yourself. You may see them with their new beau in February. Sometime around Valentine's Day.
Focus on why you parted ways. It will burst the illusion and make you nonchalant.
RELATED: 30 Chinese New Year Greetings And Wishes In Mandarin, Cantonese, And English
Chinese Zodiac Sign: Pig
Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
Enforce your personal boundaries in February. Someone or some people will try to intrude or cross them.
Don't let them paint you as the bad guy. And don't take it to heart if they do. They are the ones who need to fix their act.
RELATED: 9 Ways To Quiet Your Mind & Follow The Path The Universe Has Laid Out For You
More for You:
Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.