Each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for February 2023 is here with predictions for the Rat through the sign of the Pig.

New month, new opportunities. That's how we roll around here for the Year of the Rabbit.

The month of February is about indulging yourself in the outdoors — whether a walk on a promenade, a movie with your partner, or just an afternoon tea with friends.

It's also a great time to go house hunting, especially if you are newlywed.

And let's not forget to do some late-winter, early-spring cleaning to help boost your spirits and prepare for Spring, which is arriving right around the corner.

Now let's find out what February has in store for you, based on your Chinese zodiac sign and birth year.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for February 2023:

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Rat

Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

February will be all about family for you. You'll constantly be doing chores around the house, attending gatherings with family and friends, and setting up your routine, so the coming months go smoothly.

Health-wise, stay active, but take care of your back. Use caution during exercise so as not to strain yourself too much.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Ox

Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

If you are preparing for an exam, don't let your friends distract you. Some of you may decide to start writing a book this month. It's your new year's resolution.

If you have taxes to pay, don't postpone the bookkeeping.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Tiger

Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

If you are related to or romantically attached to someone born in a Year of the Rat, check out their reading as well.

This month you have to be careful about partying. You may overdo it and upset your boss.

If you have to make a choice between partying or staying sober, choose the latter. Your career depends on it right now.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Rabbit

Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Eat on time, sleep well, and take care of your health. Some of you have exams coming soon. You need to stay healthy to do well.

Also, beware of a knife in the back. If your sixth sense has been warning you of a two-faced friend, don't dismiss it.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Dragon

Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

February is going to be a relatively quiet month for Dragon zodiac signs. Life will go on as usual. And this is a good thing!

Pay your elderly relatives a visit. Time goes slower for them, and they will love to have you over.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Snake

Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Some of you are facing financial issues right now, or 2023 isn't going all that well for you. Please find a way to motivate yourself in February and hold on.

You will win if you don't give up.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Horse

Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

An unwanted guest might drop by your home in the middle of February. Ask your children to be careful of strangers following them home.

If you are graduating from a Ph.D. program, congratulations! And if you are an aspiring doctor, continue to work hard. It will pay dividends in the future.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Goat

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Look for things to motivate you or inspire you in February. Maybe read a novel or watch a biopic.

It looks like you are on the verge of entering a "slump" state in February. All your resolutions will go down the drain if you do.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Monkey

Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

You will feel burdened with familial obligations in February. You may want to escape them, especially if you have a tumultuous relationship with some family members.

Try to associate with the more loving members of your family. It will make the experience easier to bear, and you may learn something new.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Rooster

Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

If you have been trying hard to break through the "glass ceiling," or escape a restrictive life, or go overseas, February will bring opportunities your way to make that happen.

Do not let them slip through your fingers. Be brave and seize the moment.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Dog

Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

If you recently broke up with someone, prepare yourself. You may see them with their new beau in February. Sometime around Valentine's Day.

Focus on why you parted ways. It will burst the illusion and make you nonchalant.

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Pig

Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Enforce your personal boundaries in February. Someone or some people will try to intrude or cross them.

Don't let them paint you as the bad guy. And don't take it to heart if they do. They are the ones who need to fix their act.

