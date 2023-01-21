30 Chinese New Year Greetings And Wishes In Mandarin, Cantonese, And English

Gōng xǐ fā cái!

The Lunar New Year (also called the Chinese New Year in the west) lands on January 22, 2023.

Each year is represented by one of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, or pig.

2023 is the Year of The Rabbit.

The Chinese New Year traditions officially begin on the first new moon of the year and end 15 days later with the full moon. However, the celebrations typicall begin a lot sooner with people tidying up their homes, getting new clothes and haircuts, and going to the bank to exchange old notes for fresh, crisp money to put inside the hóngbāo (red envelopes).

And then there's the food, decorations, fireworks, and festival parades! We could go on and on.

So as we gear up to celebrate the spring festival over the next 15 days, here are some Chinese New Year greetings and wishes that you can say or send to your loved ones and acquaintances to wish them a very prosperous, healthy, and fertile Year of the Rabbit.

Chinese New Year greetings in Mandarin

1. 恭喜发财 - Gōng xǐ fā cái

One of the most popular new year greetings on the mainland, this one means "Wishing you happiness and prosperity."

2. 新年快乐 - Xīn nián kuài lè

Another popular but more formal greeting, xīn nián kuài lè simply means "Happy New Year."

3. 心想事成 - Xīn xiǎng shì chéng

Or "May all your wishes come true!"

4. 身体健康 - Shēn tǐ jiàn kāng

This new year greeting is commonly said to elders and the elderly. It means "enjoy good health."

5. 四季平安过旺年 - Sì jì píng ān guò wàng nián

A very elaborate greeting, this one is guaranteed to bring cheer and goodwill. Especially if said to colleagues and acquaintances. It means "Wishing you a whole year of peace."

6. 万事如意 - Wàn shì rú yì

Or "May all your wishes be fulfilled."

7. 新年好 - Xīnnián hǎo

Another popular new year greeting, xīnnián hǎo sounds very much like the regular mainland greeting "nǐ hǎo." It simply means, "Good New Year."

Chinese New Year greetings in Cantonese

8. 恭喜發財 - Gong Hei Faat Choy

This is the Cantonese version of gōng xǐ fā cái. It means "Happiness and prosperity."

9. 身體健康 - Sun Tai Gin Hong

This means "Wishing you good health."

10. 新年快樂 - Sun Nin Fai Lok

A more formal new year greeting, this one translates to "New Year happiness."

11. 學業進步 - Hok Yip Jun Bou

This greeting is usually said to children or those preparing for exams. It means "improvement in studies."

12. 快高長大 - Fai Gou Jeung Dai

Another greeting for children and young family members. It is a fond way of saying "Grow taller and bigger quickly."

13. 年年有餘 - Nin Nin Yau Yu

This greeting is popular when passing fish at the dining table because the word for "fish" and "surplus" sound similar in Cantonese. It means "Surplus year after year."

14. 龍馬精神 - Lung Ma Jing Sun

Meaning, "As full of energy as a horse," this greeting is often said to the elderly to wish them good health and energy.

15. 平平安安 - Ping Ping Ngon Ngon

A quick new year greeting, this one means "peace and safety" — and is quite fun to say.

Chinese New Year wishes in English

16. May the magic of the Lunar New Year be with you always.

17. Let love be your guide in the Lunar New Year and always.

18. May your new year be full of beauty and bounty.

19. May the Lunar New Year be full of laughter and good luck.

20. Happy Chinese New Year! May luck always be at your door and shower you with blessings.

21. Wherever you go, may prosperity and good fortune always be with you. Wishing you a prosperous Rabbit year!

22. May both wealth and luck follow you.

23. Happy Lunar New Year! May this year bring you blessings, growth, peace, and a winning lotto ticket!

24. May your days be as glittery as a diamond, may your friends be as good as gold, may your heart stay as green as an emerald, and may your soul remain as pure as a pearl.

25. May the new year bring in your life joys that never fade, hopes that never die, and strength that never weakens.

26. Happy New Year! You make your family so proud, and I wish you nothing but continued success and happiness.

27. May the new year bring you new possibilities, new horizons, and new joys.

28. May your Year of the Rabbit be full of peace!

29. May the five blessings come to you.

30. A happy and prosperous Chinese New Year to you!

