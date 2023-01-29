The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Monthly Horoscopes In February 2023

In 2023, February is the month that may see us failing to uphold our resolutions and commitments, OR it's the month where we decide, THIS IS IT, and we go into overdrive, hellbent on success, no matter what area we focus on.

February's monthly horoscopes will concentrate on those who make it their business to succeed, create and prosper. While everybody has a chance at that, certain signs of the Zodiac still need to be called out for their excellent efforts.

And it's not just about organic effort; it's about the placement of the planets and stars during the time we are to make such great efforts, as these are the fatalistic hinges upon which our fates are made.

For instance, if February brings us the nerve to do something we've always wanted but never dared to do, it's more than likely due to the Moon in Leo transit or the very influential and strong Venus square Mars. These are two examples of potentially life-changing aspects that can usher in greatness.

February brings us Mercury in Aquarius, so get ready to express yourself in ways nobody saw coming. Venus conjunct Neptune should take everyone's love life to new levels.

And while we will see a Moon in Aquarius and Venus in Aries, let's not forget that we have a major sun transit going on this month as we depart from the heady, dream-like Aquarius sun into the sensitive, empathetic, keenly intelligent season of Pisces sun. We're walking into the Pisces Zone, folks. Get out your hankies.

The three zodiac signs with great horoscopes in February 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Things are looking good for you this month, Aries, as you're finally getting 'the mess' under control. Only you know what 'the mess' may be, but whatever makes up that mess will be both controllable now and something you no longer feel pressured by. February also relieves the pressure you've put on yourself to achieve all the time, 24-7.

With the presence of Pisces coming at you, you can't help but feel 'tempered,' as if the burdens you've been carrying around are suddenly seen as something you can be rid of rather than something you assume will be there with you forever.

You will see that your relationships with the people you love — family, friends and romantic interests — will feel a bit 'calmer.' The big lesson for you this month is all about choosing your priorities. Why bother driving yourself crazy if there's no payoff at all? You know this now.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are moving and grooving your way through February, as you don't see the point in dawdling. Something happened to you in January, and it's woken you up; you feel the pressure of life staring down at you, making you feel antsy as if you have to move or fall backward a thousand feet.

During February, you choose to move. You do not see a need to play into distractions, and because your focus is laser sharp, you know exactly where to concentrate your energy.

Be prepared for major success during this time, and don't be surprised if suddenly people are listening to you as if you are some mighty guru. While you may not be a guru, you certainly do know how to lead, and because the aspects are seemingly lined up to bring you cool confidence, you may find out that you are somebody's hero. Amazing how that works!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While it might be 'quitter's month' for some, quitting is the last thing you're about to do. February instills you with brilliant white-light energy; you feel renewed, restored...ready for action.

You are a ray of positivity for the people you work with as you continuously keep the faith, and that belief gets things done. You are unperturbed by matters of love or health during February.

You have taken steps in January to ensure everything is on lock. The majority of the month's effort will go to work. If you are in a field requiring extra sensitivity, you will witness what you might call a miracle. Something great will happen medically this month for you and...a patient, friend, or animal. You will be the cause of this creature's healing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.