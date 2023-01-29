In Leo, cosmic lovers Venus and Mars embrace under the Full Moon this week. So starting January 30, 2023, you will be guided to create more space for love within your heart and your life.

Full Moons are always a time of fruition when whatever was planted or tended to under the New Moon has come full circle, and you can see if you have manifested your intentions or need to make readjustments for the next lunar cycle.

In Leo, the Full Moon becomes quite bold.

Often under this energy is when big moves occur within your romantic life, whether sudden actions or unexpected declarations, as Leo helps you find the courage to follow your heart.

Full Moons enhance your emotional experience. Your feelings are more expansive and expressive under Leo's energy.

Adding to this bold and expressive Moon, the cosmic lovers Venus and Mars will both be squaring off with one another, bringing exciting events and changes to your romantic relationship.

Venus rules love, while Mars rules passion; together, it is the push to believe in being able to have both.

It recognizes that the best relationships can be exciting yet creative yet stable.

And it also introduces a powerful aphrodisiac for romantic attraction during this time.

But it also helps you see more clearly that to be loved in such a way is a gift and that this kind of love deserves to be fully embraced so that it can take up all the space it needs to keep growing.

The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve January 30 - February 5, 2023

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The week ahead brings you an incredible opportunity to deepen your current relationship or use positive energy to attract a new love interest. As an Aquarius, Leo is your polarizing sign and represents a complementary balance to your own and your romantic relationships.

As detached as you can sometimes be known, Leo is all in. You prefer the ideas and experience life offers, while Leo is passionate and follows their heart at all costs. This allows you to incorporate more energy within yourself and explore more within your relationship.

This week, the Leo energy is introduced into the Full Moon, echoing back to the New Moon in Leo on July 28th, 2022. The Moon represents your emotions and feelings, so in Leo, it takes on a strictly romantic theme, helping you understand where you can be bolder and more courageous in the name of love.

Think about your life and how the year has started in terms of how you are showing up within your relationship. With Saturn preparing to move out of your sign at the beginning of March, you are wrapping up lessons that will lead to changes within this area of your life. It is time to truly release whatever has happened in the past so you can go all in with love.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In the week ahead, the cosmic lovers, Venus and Mars will square off with one another, bringing a resolution to an ongoing challenge or issue within your relationship sector. Venus is the planet of love and relationships; as the goddess of love, it is the planet that helps you expand your heart chakra to allow more room for feeling and emotion.

Currently, Venus in Pisces activates your home sector and helps you embrace more positive feelings about this part of your life so you can create more. Pisces represents the unconditional, exactly what your home and relationship should feel like.

Mars, though is the planet representing desire, passion, and intimacy. In Gemini is activating your romantic relationships and has been helping you think about the relationships you choose to enter and why. More conversations have been present, and it has seemed like a major focus for the last few months.

These two planets dance together this week, bringing themes to fruition and helping you understand what you truly need and want. By understanding this, you can improve your relationship and life.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Similarly to Sagittarius, this week, the uniting of the cosmic lovers Mars and Venus will bring developments to your personal life. Mars is currently in Gemini, bringing a more intense focus to the time and energy you put into your career versus what you invest into your romantic life.

It can be easy to focus more on your work than love because, in the latter, you have greater control. It is easy to feel successful at work because you receive accolades, promotions or raises. Love is different; often, there is no external measure of success, but it ends up being all internal.

You may have been trying to use an external measure of success for your relationships, such as a ring, a home, a baby or even displays on social media.

But in the process, you lose a bit of what love is supposed to be about genuinely. This week as Venus continues to light up your romantic sector, you get drawn into the romantic waters that help show you the best relationships are not those that look good but instead feel good, all the way down to your soul. By experiencing this shift, you can be more present to your partner, deepen your connection and experience a more genuine, solid love.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

In the days ahead, asteroid Ceres enters its retrograde within your divine sign helping bring balance to your inner self and your romantic relationship. Ceres governs womanhood, femininity, and family relationships. In your way, it means that you will feel a greater peace which will translate to all matters of your life, including your relationship.

While retrogrades are often thought to be only problematic with Ceres, they help you get back to yourself. Instead of focusing so much on obligations, others or even the fast pace of life, you are invited to slow down and tune back to your divine feminine needs.

You will continue to go through a great expansion phase in your romantic thanks to Jupiter spending half the year in Aries, the zodiac sign that rules that area of your life.

More than ever, you want to ensure that you are tuning into your truth and needs, which is precisely what Ceres will help you tap into.

When you own your feminine energy, regardless of gender, you are more in a place to receive whatever love offers. It helps you be more open and vulnerable and keep any old walls of protection at bay, which will help improve your relationship and allow it to grow.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.