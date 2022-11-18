By Barton Goldsmith — Written on Nov 18, 2022
Photo: GaudiLab / Shutterstock
I think it's easy to make things more complicated than they need to be.
Here are some basic rules of the relationship road that will keep you headed in the right direction.
Here are 10 relationship truths the best couples already know:
1. Successful relationships take work
They don't happen in a vacuum. They occur when the couples in them take the risk of sharing what is that's going on in their hearts and heads.
RELATED: Woman Confronts Her Cheating Husband On A Dinner Date With His Mistress & Records His Reaction
2. You can only change yourself, not your partner
If you love someone and think that after a while he or she will alter behaviors you find uncomfortable, think again. If you want changes, put them on the table. so your partner knows what you need.
3. All arguments stem from our own fear or pain
When upset occurs, check out what's going on inside of you rather than get angry with your partner. Truth is that we usually aren't upset for the reasons we think we are.
4. Understand that men and women are very different
We're not from Mars or Venus; we're not even in the same solar system. Understanding and celebrating our differences will make living together more peaceful, interesting, and fun.
RELATED: Woman Catches Boyfriend Cheating Hours After Giving Birth Thanks To One Suspicious Clue
5. Honor each other in some way every day
Every morning you have the opportunity to make your relationship sweeter and deeper by recommitting to your mate. Feeling respected and cherished by the one you love makes life much nicer.
6. Anger is a waste of time
Anger is also a relationship killer because it makes you self-absorbed and won't allow you to see the good. If you are annoyed with your mate, give yourself some time to calm down and then gently discuss what's going on for you.
7. Get regular tune-ups
Go to a couples workshop, talk with a counselor, or read a relationship book together at least once a year. Even if you don't think you need it, you will pick up a couple of ideas, and the process alone will strengthen your connection.
RELATED: Personal Trainer Catches Wife Cheating On Him With A Homeless Man & Drags Him Out Of Car
8. Find a way to become and stay best friends
For some, this sounds unromantic, but for those who live it, most say it's the best part of their time together.
9. Be responsible for your own happiness
No other person can make you happy. It's something you have to do on your own. If you feel it's your partner's fault, think again, and look within to find out what piece may be missing for you.
10. Give what you want to get
Our needs change with time. If you'd like to feel understood, try being more understanding. If you want to feel more love, try giving more. It's a simple program that really works.
Related Stories From YourTango:
There are no guarantees, but couples who practice these techniques have longer and stronger relationships than those who are not proactive in their love.
RELATED: Girlfriend Films Boyfriend Sobbing Uncontrollably After He Was Caught Cheating
More for You:
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, syndicated columnist, keynote speaker, and most recently the author of Emotional Fitness for Couples.
Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!
This article was originally published at Psychology Today. Reprinted with permission from the author.