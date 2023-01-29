The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 30, 2023

It's easy to get lucky in love when the stars are in your favor, and for three zodiac signs, today could be your lucky day.

Because today's Moon enters Gemini, we don't feel as inhibited when it comes to saying something to our loved one, and with the helpful push of Moon square Venus, we may make this lack of inhibition a way of life for many days to come.

It's fun to release oneself from meaningless fear, and on this day, January 30, 2023, we will get a chance to let it all hang out.

And good for us. Good for us for getting a break, and even better for giving ourselves that break.

As we go on in life, we realize that the only way we can ever really and truly love another person is by loving ourselves, and this lesson is kicking in during the week. February looks incredibly promising, and the tail end of January might make us feel as though 'everything is going to be OK' after all.

Keeping in mind that the lessons of love are forged on a two-way street, we must also know that on this day, we must look out for reciprocal behavior. If we are growing and changing for the better, we need to know that our partners in love are on the same page. If we need to know anything, the talkative Gemini Moon will squeeze out the information for us. Gemini moon has got our backs today.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 30, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Let's face it; you are enjoying the heck out of being in a relationship, as all you can see is how this wonderful thing can only get better and better with time. You have a partner so kind and gracious that you spend half your time with them, wondering how you got so lucky.

During the Gemini Moon on January 30, you'll get a rush of love that lets you know that you can trust this situation and that this is the real deal.

You've never really known what it's like to feel that level of trust as it occurs to you that you have zero issues with this amazing person in your life. Yes, you know they are not perfect, and neither are you, but together, you're about as perfect as it gets, and that's alright by you. It feels like luck, but it's love, sweet love.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are definitely just as suspicious as a Taurus zodiac sign can be when it comes to trusting a love situation, but today's transit has you feeling so good about life in general that you feel it's best to flow with it. You're not into hoisting out your old agenda, the one where nothing works, and all is lost.

Instead, today, you'll take a new track and find that having a positive attitude is the total kicker for today's luck in love. If you think about it, it becomes, and today the only thing you think about is whether or not this person loves you the way you hope they do.

And being that the Gemini Moon is gracious with you, you'll find that not only does this person love you 'the way you want to be loved' but they are totally down for a lifetime of you...if you're up for it.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

After spending ample time on your own, in thought, you're ready to come out of that cave today and do what you've been wanting to do for a while. Today is when you confront the person you love and tell them what's up. And what's up is that you love them and don't feel like wasting more of this precious time waiting around for a chance to bring you together.

You are making your chance today, Cancer, and you are the one who opens the doors to a loving opportunity, and fortunately, your grand scheme will work!

Oh yes. Sometimes you have to take a crazy ol' chance and risk the idea of ruining it all, but sometimes, as in TODAY, those risks are exactly the things that work. Surprise, surprise, Cancer...Love is here, and it's calling your name.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.