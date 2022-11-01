20 Signs Your Feminine Energy Is Blocked — And How To Fix It

Every person in the world has both feminine and masculine energies within them. The goal is to balance these competing energies.

Some people may have misconceptions about what feminine energy is. It isn’t pastel colors, rainbows, and frilly clothing. Feminine energy is the state of being compassionate and trusting your intuition.

Although being “feminine” has been seen as weak in a patriarchal society filled with toxic masculinity, it is the exact opposite. Understanding your life force and creating synergy between your masculine side and feminine characteristics can strengthen your communications and give you renewed perspective.

In today’s hustle culture, diffused awareness of feelings and competitiveness, a lot of women find it difficult to access their feminine sides because they rely so heavily on masculine traits to succeed.

But the ability to access your feminine traits is necessary for both men and women. And recognizing the signs that your feminine energy is blocked is important for your mental and emotional health.

What is wounded or blocked feminine energy?

Blocked feminine energy is what happens you are incapable of balancing your masculine and feminine sides.

Neglecting your divine feminine energy can leave you under stress, overwhelmed, feeling guilty, and out of touch with your true self.

Obstructed feminine energy can happen in the natural flow of life where you are required to use the masculine parts of your persona to get ahead.

To that end, some people strategically decide that the masculine is what they need to be present in the moment and have intentionally suppressed any signs of femininity.

In a society dominated by men, it is easy for women to mimic masculinity in an effort to achieve equality or a seat at the table. Success is seen as the ability to accumulate material things and the capacity to build a reputation as a hard worker or overachiever.

You have been conditioned to tune out your “soft” and “emotional” feminine energy in favor of masculine behavior.

But now that you have mastered getting in touch with your masculinity, it’s time to unblock the other side of you and allow yourself to radiate feminine energy.

20 Signs Your Feminine Energy Is Blocked

1. You have stopped taking care of yourself.

Femininity is soft, nurturing and gentle. If you have struggled with setting boundaries and neglected yourself in the process, your femininity may be blocked.

It’s time to learn to say "no" without feeling guilty. Relax and recharge without regret. Make self-care a habit, because who better to know what you need and take care of you than... you?

2. You think you can do it all.

Being feminine is about collaboration, sharing and diplomacy. Masculine energy needs to control, wants to lead and is more action-oriented than people-centered.

If you find yourself refusing to ask for help, even when you need it most, you need to give up control and let other people assist you. Free up some of your time and create new connections.

3. You see femininity as weak.

Some of us have been brainwashed by society to believe that feminine energy equates to inferiority or weakness. Because of the misinformation we were given, we try to display masculine traits.

It’s not your fault, but you do have the power to change your mindset. Being compassionate, empathetic and soft is necessary when navigating many of life’s challenges. Add them to your coping mechanisms.

4. Your intuition is off.

Most of what people do in the world is guided by intuition. Without it, you are left unable to trust your own thoughts and feelings. Feminine energy relies on intuition to help with decisions.

If you don’t feel like you can count on your intuition and tend to make decisions out of desperation or only use logic (not feelings) to make choices, your feminine energy could be blocked.

5. You’re always trying to prove yourself.

Masculinity focuses on competitiveness and the ability to prove oneself. If you find yourself constantly trying to show your worth through accomplishments, you may have blocked your feminine energy.

Femininity is based more on how you make people feel as opposed to what you did or said to them. It is supportive and wants everyone to win.

6. You’re always 'on.'

Do you feel like you're missing out on some important work you should be doing whenever you take time to just be? Do you feel like you’re racing against time and other people have time to waste?

Masculine energy is led by getting things done at all costs. Feminine energy is the need to take care of self and empower others by passing on opportunity instead of coveting it for yourself.

7. You feel more powerful when you act and feel masculine.

Women who have been taken advantage of, professionally or personally, in the past can develop a masculine shell that is hard to crack. They believe repressing their femininity is protection.

But protection isn’t just about guarding against external things. Femininity provides internal protection by allowing you to love and take care of yourself. A healthy mental and emotional state is the ultimate protection.

8. You’re not feeling sexy or sensual anymore.

Feminine sexiness or sensuality is not about sex, but more related to confidence and your sense of self. Like a pot of boiling water, it heats up over time, but once it’s boiling, it doesn’t stop until you remove it from the heat source.

Your feminine side is the source that powers the natural sensuality you bring. If you don’t feel sexy or sensual these days, your masculine traits could be overpowering your female energy.

9. You're a magnet for effeminate men.

Do you always "wear the pants" in every romantic relationship you have? You may be attracting men who are more in tune with their own feminine energy and lack the masculinity needed to balance it.

Men who struggle with embracing their masculine energy are naturally attracted to women who have more than their fair share of “manly” qualities. The dynamic is dysfunctional and is not a recipe for success in your love life.

10. Most of your friends are men.

You know that girl, the one who is always hanging around the men and claims she just gets along better with them. Sometimes, it is assumed that she just wants to be the center of attention. This may not be true.

When your femininity is blocked, females and the womanly energy can make you uncomfortable. You have made masculinity your comfort zone. Spend time with empowered women to better understand and connect with your femininity.

11. You’re not interested in being a wife or mother.

Having kids is not for everyone and that is not always related to a blockage in your feminine energy. But there are some women who just can’t see themselves as a wife or mother — and that’s okay.

The problem comes when the reason is based on your negative feelings about the roles of wives and mothers. If you see those that seek motherhood or marriage as a detriment, you may need to get in touch with your feminine side.

12. You think suffering is part of the process.

Sayings like “no pain, no gain” or “when the going gets tough, the tough get going” are rooted in patriarchal and masculine characteristics.

Let’s move away from equating success, achievements, and even love with pain. You do not need to hurt to win. You don’t have to "ride or die" with a man to get the love you deserve.

13. You're aggressive.

Using the term “aggressive” in relation to women is controversial, especially for Black women in the workplace. Naturally, corporate culture has created a need for women to be more assertive at work.

But being aggressive to get what you’re entitled to has a negative impact on you and everyone around you. The power of staying calm and measured cannot be overstated.

In personal or professional situations, stay in a balanced place of unbothered peace. If you feel that you have to tap into your masculinity to be see and heard, you are probably in the wrong place.

14. You don’t care about being beautiful.

Putting your best foot forward when it comes to your appearance is an act of self-care. Some see beauty as shallow, but incorporating a ritual of skincare and self-love is essential for feminine energy.

Failing to put effort into how you look can be a sign that your femininity is blocked. Start incorporating acts of self-care into your daily life. If you don’t take care of yourself, who will?

15. You don’t value rest.

There is no more important form of self-care than rest. And it doesn’t have to be between the acceptable times that society has dictated. If you feel guilty about doing nothing, your feminine energy is blocked.

Getting proper downtime is essential to your health and wellbeing. Listen to your body and let it dictate when you need rest. Femininity does not push forward, no matter the cost. We put ourselves first.

16. You compare yourself to men.

Men and women are from two different planets, it seems. Comparison is bad for self-esteem and ego, but it is especially bad if you are comparing yourself to men because you can never win.

Women have children, manage households, and nurture, all while leveling up professionally. The need to compare your progress to that of men is a definite sign that your feminine energy is blocked.

17. You’re constantly drained and overwhelmed.

When your feminine energy is blocked, life can feel mundane. Day to day, you may just go through the motions to get what needs to be done. This can be overwhelming and exhausting.

Letting your feminine energy lead will help you make yourself a priority and add to your life the things that bring you happiness.

18. You put on a happy face no matter how you feel.

Masculinity has deemed any display of emotions weak. Instead of objecting to things that don’t serve you, you suck it up and push ahead.

Unblocking your feminine energy will give you the confidence to speak up when you don’t agree and to leave the table when a situation is no longer serving you.

19. You struggle with romantic relationships.

Of course, if you focus on achievement and world domination, other areas of your life will suffer. If you are knee-deep in proving yourself to the world, your love life will suffer.

Women can achieve everything we want in life, but those achievements must be balanced with our personal desires and need for love, support, and a soft place to land at the end of the day.

20. You try to control life.

Masculine energy is the need to control every environment you find yourself in. Feminine energy is the trust that whatever is meant to be, will be, and that your intuition will take you in the right direction.

Controlling behavior is stressful and tiresome. If you can never hand the reins to someone else and let them take the lead, your feminine energy may be blocked.

How to Fix Or Unblock Feminine Energy

Unblocking your feminine energy is done by getting rid of your limiting beliefs on what it means to be a woman and the strength of femininity.

Bring new things into your life like friends, hobbies, and habits that support your energy shift. Most importantly, practice self-care religiously. Make yourself and your physical, mental, and emotional health the highest priority.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.