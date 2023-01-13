These 15 Phrases Are Definite Signs He's Not Into You

Guys aren't that hard to decode, really, and this is especially true when you're trying to figure out if he's actually into the idea of dating you. The signs he's not into you are apparent not only in his body language but also in what he is saying.

Certain phrases are signs he's not into you.

Make no mistake about it — if he says any of these things, he's not interested in pursuing a relationship with you.

Here are 15 phrases that are signs he's not into you:

1. "I have a girlfriend"

Rule number one of not getting yourself into trouble while dating: avoid men who have girlfriends.

Even if he's into you but says he's taken, just pretend he's not interested. Generally speaking, if you ask him about his single status and he tells you this, it's a sign he's not looking for anything with you.

2. "I'm not interested, sorry"

Girl. If he's saying this, take it at face value. This is not a guy who wants you.

3. "I'm not looking for a commitment right now, you know"

If he's actually into you, he'd want a commitment. He would be very straight up about how he'd want to settle down.

If he's saying this, what he's actually telling you is that he's not interested in the full deal, but he will sleep with you.

4. "I'm really busy"

Yes. We've heard this one a million times. A man who is genuinely interested in you as a person will make time for you. After all, A-list celebrities seem to have no problem squeezing in time during tour dates to see their significant others.

When a guy says this, it can mean one of two things. If he's very insecure, he probably wants a little ego boost. If he's saying other things on this list, he's trying to soften the blow of his disinterest.

If he's insecure, he'll usually be really shy about it and stammer around you. If he's trying to soften the blow, he'll probably tell you upfront that he's not into you.

5. *Silence*

Have you ever been stone-cold silent with someone who you like? Probably not, especially if that person reached out to you. In fact, you'd most likely text them pretty frequently.

With this, it's best to take a hint, even if it hurts.

6. "You could do better than me"

7. "I'm gonna be so jealous of the guy who dates you"

Guys aren't very good when it comes to softening the blow of rejection or being subtle with disinterest. This is their way of being gentle.

Do not try to argue with him over this point. He's gonna just be firm about it.

8. "To be honest, I'm really not over my ex"

This is a guy's way of being subtle. There's never going to be a "later time" that he'll want to date you. He's just not into you if he says this.

9. "You're like a sister to me"

You know how we tend to tell guys that they're "like a brother" in order to make sure they understand that we don't see them in a certain way? Well, this is the reverse of this classic statement.

10. "Rain check"

Hint: he's delaying the meetups because he doesn't want to give you the idea that there's a possibility of the two of you together. It's really that simple. Guys will delay because they don't want to reject.

11. "You're not my physical type"

If a guy says this, he's not into you — and that's OK. He's got such an ugly personality that no amount of plastic surgery could ever fix him. (By the way, you totally have our permission to make a scene if he does this.)

12. "This really isn't going anywhere"

This is one of the more blunt, but polite, ways of saying that it's not going to happen. Be chill about it, and accept it as a mature person.

13. "I'd love to date you, but I don't think my parents/workplace/hamster would approve"

When guys want to let a girl down gently, they will do what they can to try to preserve a girl's feelings. This will include coming up with a polite excuse that isn't them. If he's saying his parents would forbid it, just assume he's not interested and move on.

14. "You're going to make some guy really happy"

We say it to guys, guys will say it right back to us. It's best to just accept it and keep on moving on.

15. "I honestly think we'd be better friends than lovers"

In this case, he might actually want to be your friend. And, that's OK. You never know what may happen in the future.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a freelance writer who mainly focuses on lifestyle, food, finance, and relationships.