The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, January 15 - 21, 2023

What makes this week a lucky one in terms of love and romance isn't about what we get out of it right at the top but more along the lines of what we have to fight for.

This week brings hurdles, and we need to jump over those hurdles if we are to get the prize. What this implies is that, in love, nothing comes that easy.

If we want our relationships to be the kind we can trust, rely upon and turn to for comfort and security, then we have to put in the time, meaning we have to do the work it takes to forge such a splendid partnership.

This week blesses us with great and loving transits, but half of the blessing comes to us as adversity during this week. If we can overcome the obstacles, then we can reach the success we desire, and in love, we must love strong and never give up on the person we are with.

This week has us working in tandem with Moon square Venus, a transit known to break couples up, only to let them see the error of their ways to bring them back together again.

Sometimes, that's how it has to be. We can't expect our love lives to be nonstop honeyMoon affairs; in fact, the hard times we share with our mates are part of the process.

We need to understand our relationship difficulties to know what to do to get past them.

While we have the beautiful Sun's sextile Moon to let us know that love is there and that we can rely upon it, we also have the Moon opposing Mars to spark the arguments that will eventually lead to the 'making up.' Mercury direct and Aquarius Sun are the two transits backing us up this week.

Look forward to a very loving week, friends. Let's just put it this way: You've earned it.

January 15 - 21, 2023, these three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love for the week:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What felt so hopeless only last week has changed its tune completely this week. It only took a moment for you to see something in your life from a different perspective, and because you can do this week, you'll find that the world seems to be smiling at you. It just took a little flip of the switch, that's all, and now you can see something in a positive light, and boy, oh boy, did you need that.

What makes love so easy for you this week lies in how the Mercury retrograde departs from your life. It's as if you can breathe again, and you'll be taking in inspiration in every gulp of fresh air as this week has allowed you to get out of your way to see the love right in front of you, your face. What were you thinking? You have someone who loves you, whom you have ignored for too long, and now they are the only person you can see. It's all good, Gemini.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Things have been going OK for you for some time now, Libra, and this week will have you laughing a bit more than you usually do. You are an even-keeled person; you never lose your cool nor go out of your way to show public affection.

You're not as shy as you are reserved; you will show your true self to those who deserve it, and that's your feeling. What happens this week, however, is different from what you expected.

During the Sun trine Moon, you'll find that your love in your life is greater than your ability to remain reserved, which means that you will be engaging in some serious PDA. It may not be 'you,' but it's new, and you like the idea of being this free with your emotional output. The person you are involved with romantically is pleased as punch and hopes you remain as obvious in how you show you love them.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you can find a small, quiet space for yourself and your loved one, this week can be one of your best. You are not someone who places love above everything else, but you certainly don't throw it away when it's in your life.

You are specific, however, and you don't allow just anyone into your private circle. As Mercury retrograde ends this week, you'll find that it's a lot easier to keep things small and private, and what you'll notice is that the person you are with seems to go for the same kind of quiet intimacy.

Nobody here wants a parade, and big announcements of love and marriage are not your thing. But that doesn't mean you can't have it all your way. This week adds confidence to the way you go about loving people. You'll be able to do it your way, and that is that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.