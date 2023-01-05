The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, January 6, 2023

The first Full Moon of the year takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and it peaks on January 6, 2023. This is what brings the best horoscopes to Cancer, Capricorn, and Aries.

Friday evening draws all zodiac signs inward toward spiritual truths and moves us away from certain patterns that have been restricting fulfillment.

Full Moons are a time of cleansing and removing of barriers for the sake of clarity; it's a time of release and letting go.

Friday we are able to see things clearly as if our entire life is being lit up by the rays of the powerful Moon.

Full Moons always occur opposite the Sun bridging the differences between whatever two signs they are occurring within.

During this lunation, it places the Moon in Cancer and the Sun in Capricorn opposite of one another, where the earth does not block the rays of the Sun, and the light is able to reflect back at its brightest.

Cancer is a zodiac sign of protection, home, and family, and as the zodiac sign who is ruled by the Moon, it is associated with feelings, emotions, and your inner self.

Capricorn, however, rules the masculine, work, and success of the self; it also rules plans, actions, and commitments.

The Sun and Moon reveal a harsh contrast between these two themes within yourself and your outer life.

Whether it is that your work-life balance has been corrupted, or that you have been putting more energy into obligations rather than passions, this lunation will help you clearly see your own feelings.

Full Moons always echo back to the New Moon which occurred within the same zodiac sign.

This event brings to clarity themes within your life since the New Moon in Cancer on June 28th, 2022.

At that time both the Sun and Moon were within this sensitive water sign, and now with the Sun in Capricorn, you will feel more ready and able to reflect and then adjust accordingly.

Because Cancer rules the fourth house of home, there can be the awareness of where you have given away your own power or even are finding your physical space lacking in support or love during this time.

Cancer may rule how you feel about home matters, but Capricorn helps you to work for change to make things better.

It is a dedicated earth sign which is present so that you do not spend another year mindlessly hoping for things to improve and instead act to make them that way.

During this lunation, Uranus in Taurus is forming a harmonizing transit to the Sun in Capricorn which may bring an element of the unexpected into your life.

The Sun rules the actions that you take in your external life and though Mars, the planet of forward movement, is still retrograde until next week, so much of the energy this week has been about taking the first steps.

Think of a child learning to walk; they do not automatically start running, but slowly and tentatively begin to take those first steps, sometimes even holding onto something for balance.

This is the only expectation that you should have during this time simply to begin taking those first shaky steps.

If you do, you will feel like you are running at full speed by the end of the month once all planets are encouraging direct forward movement.

All of this, though, comes back to what you define as your comfort zone.

Whether it is the career you have talked yourself into accepting, the relationship you feel obligated to, or even a general life path that you cannot see a way out of just yet; it all goes into the makeup of your comfort zone.

What this Full Moon in Cancer will show is that while it might be your comfort zone, it is no longer comfortable.

The best horoscopes for three zodiac signs starting on Friday, January 6, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Full Moon in Cancer is your check-in point to begin the new year off in a healthier and more authentic direction. You have been focusing so much on your own self recently that you may have let your pendulum swing a bit too much in one direction.

While you have been more challenged to focus and find your own happiness in your current situation, you now need to make sure that you are not focusing so much on yourself that you are neglecting to make some long-lasting changes.

The hardest thing in life can be to begin a new chapter while the old one is not finished yet. It does not mean that you must throw it all out and start again but this is your chance to focus more on what you have learned over the last six months about what it is you need and start making some long-lasting plans.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Cancer is your polarizing sign and because of that rules your romantic sector. The Full Moon in this part of your life represents something within your love life reaching a point of culmination. It also may prove to be a bit uncomfortable as you are encouraged to embrace more of your feelings than the outer action that you take.

You tend to look at everything rationally, however, love and emotions rarely are logical. As you move through this time set aside space to genuinely feel everything without necessarily judging what they may mean. Slow down under this lunation.

Instead of being in fix-it mode, look at what would happen if you just felt, just held space to feel your emotions. This is the purpose of this Full Moon. If you are involved in a relationship, it is also time to focus on your partner and their feelings as well. Do not become so fixated on external success, you overlook the importance of simply being happy.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter is currently within your own sign which has just begun the series of events that will lead to change and expansion within your life. Today’s Full Moon in Cancer activates your home and family sector, along with committed relationships.

During this lunation, you could feel that things are reaching a head in your domestic life giving you the feeling that it is now or never when it comes to making this change and taking the first step out of your comfort zone.

More than likely there is a divorce or separation already in the works. You wanted to wait until after the holidays or simply were just biding your time until you felt you could no longer wait. Whatever the reason is, you are feeling more ready and stable to take this first step and while it will be a journey, never underestimate the importance of beginning to direct yourself toward what you genuinely feel aligned with.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.