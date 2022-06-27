The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 28, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

The Moon leaves the busy sign of Gemini. Then, this evening the New Moon in Cancer arrives.

The New Moon invites us all to try something new and to be open to improvements in our families and home environments.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, your mind is heavily focused on the comforts that make life sweet while the Moon leaves pensive Gemini to enter the sweet zodiac sign of Cancer.

The New Moon will take place today bringing up themes that relate to your home, family, and even people that are older than you or whom you perceive to have control over some of your important life decisions.

If your feelings are ultra-sensitive today, you may want to end the evening wearing your comfortable clothes curled up on the couch. Tonight's perfect for watching your favorite shows and eating ice cream.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Even though you may not mind wearing your heart on your sleeve or sharing the details about your thoughts and feelings, today may be one of those days where your privacy is more valued than intimate conversations.

You may feel your guards going up rather sharply, especially around the area of finances.

The Moon leaving Gemini to enter the Cancer today can be part of the reasons why. You will want to use this time to reflect and think without anyone's input right now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With the Moon leaving your sign to enter the zodiac of Cancer, it's time to look inward about matters that you place priority, in particular, those things that you tend to spend money on in hopes of either building, extending wealth or creating security.

Today is a great day for setting a budget for the month of July. With the New Moon taking place in Cancer, it's the perfect time to formulate new plans for your finances, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters your sign today. Today's New Moon will be in your sign as well bringing an opportunity to do something new and meaningful.

You may already have ideas or plans in motion, and if you don't, this is the perfect time for you to start making some.

The next three months unfold all sorts of opportunities for you. What areas do you feel need to improve the most in order for you to succeed when what you want manifests for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon phase taking place in your area of hidden enemies brings the truth to light for you.

It's time to gently cut ties with those people in your life whom you know, and recognize, are unhelpful and perhaps even toxic. It's never easy to say goodbye to people that you have formed a bond with.

You may love them and accept that they love you as well — in their own way. But, it's not healthy to let individuals who covertly undermine your growth. This New Moon in Cancer taking place today is a solid reminder that your well-being must come first.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the older you become the harder it can be to make true friends, but this Moon in Cancer activates your network sector and it can be providential for you at this time. You could have an old friend reconnect with you and you pick back up as if you never stopped speaking to each other before.

If some of your fears about the pandemic are behind you, you may decide it's time to join a professional membership. Pay attention to themes that seem to manifest during the next few days in the area of your social life. You will catch a glimpse into what may be in your future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, lots of positive things are in store for you in the area of your career and your professional status.

In fact, when the New Moon takes place in Cancer later today, you could sense the winds of change are bringing you better opportunities for you.

There can be talk about a possible promotion. If you're at a job where you feel you can't grow professionally, maybe a new venture will open for you or a hobby that helps you feel challenged in a positive way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may not consider yourself to be religious and you may not even like the topic of religion or labels.

However, this New Moon in Cancer can have you pondering a lot of things you've not thought about in a while including spirituality, starting a spiritual path, or trying to explore your belief system completely.

This is a great week to start journalling, creating a new morning habit where you meditate and recenter, and perhaps getting into nature more frequently.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's time to update paperwork, including important documents that involve decision-making for end-of-life matters. If you don't have a will or an estate plan in place, this may not be a fun subject to talk about, but it's important for you to start planning ahead.

If you know that you are responsible for money matters that relate to the family, this week is good for making phone calls to schedule appointments with banks, financial institutions, and things involving investments and money.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, relationships, love, and partnerships are what you may find yourself focusing on during this New Moon. A relationship that has gone sour may start to show sparks of new growth and health.

Or you may come to a place in your life where you're ready to let go of a situation that's no longer working for you. The closing of a door in this area of your life can lead to a new relationship in the next three months.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, routines set you for success, and sometimes you need to change things because your schedule has adjusted.

If you have children back home, teach or are someone whose work schedule has recently changed, this is the week to consider what you need to make your own life flow much better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the doors of romance are opening for you, and it does not have to involve another person. You might decide to start a new project and fall in love with an idea.

You may decide that it's time for you to begin a new journey in your life that leads to healing and self-love. With the New Moon taking place in your pleasure sector, joy is what you are headed towards and it will continue to grow stronger over the next few months.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.