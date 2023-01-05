The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 6, 2023

On January 6, 2023, we'll be granted the boon of having a very helpful and optimistic transit: Moon sextile Uranus.

While Uranus transits can oftentimes bring chaos or rebellion when in sextile with the Moon, the results are very positive. And this plays out best in the arena of love and romance.

This is the day when we try something different, and that attempt leads to more and more creative thinking. Today, our love lives are creative and productive; our ideas are realistic and our efforts are well met.

This is also the kind of day that lets us know how compatible we are with our mates. While that might be a given, it's not necessarily what we get; compatibility goes only so far, sometimes.

Alas, today, we will rise above the odds and come to know that we did indeed luck out with the person we 'got'. And the fun part is that they will feel the same about us. It's a win-win day for couples who know how lucky they really are.

Moon sextile Uranus is a positive aspect, and it encourages change and inspires newness.

When couples take on the responsibility of trying something new in their relationship, they learn what they are capable of, and oftentimes their efforts allow them to see how lucky they are, and how well-loved they are.

This transit also helps us to bring forward our best selves so that we can show our partners how much we love them.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you may come across as lazy, you are only lazy in certain ways, because if put to the test, you will rise up and act accordingly. Today is a good day for you to set aside that lazy Taurus side of yourself so that you can do what you were made to do: love your mate and show them how much they mean to you.

You are fully supported by Moon sextile Uranus in this. What you may also notice is that today brings you inspired thinking, and once you get on a roll with your awesome ideas, your enthusiasm will be infectious, and before long, you and your partner will be well on the way to a new and magnificent life experience. This is the day to push the boundaries and take a chance on something new.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The last thing you want is for your love life to become dull and lifeless, as you've seen this happen to your friends. Your love life is 'so far, so good,' but you know that you need to keep things alive if this partnership is going to last. During Moon sextile Uranus, you'll feel freshly inspired, which will make all of your efforts feel natural and free.

What this transit gives you is hope, and hope springs eternal in the Sagittarius heart. In a way, all you really ever needed was to know that this could work; you needed to cling to this idea for your own sanity.

It became quite clear today that if you both put in the effort towards making your romantic environment a pleasant, workable one, then all will work out in the end. You have a life with this person to look forward to, and today begins a new way of thinking: pure positivity.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you wake up with a sudden burst of energy today, don't be surprised by it, as that's what Moon sextile Uranus has in store for you. Uranus rules Aquarius, so there's no doubt you'd be influenced by today's transit, and when it comes to your love life, that burst of refreshing energy will be exactly what you need today. You've always been good at working things out with your partner, and the truth you, you don't really argue too much, or too often.

You don't agree with the idea that 'all couples have to fight.' You'd prefer as much peace as possible, and there's nothing in you that requires hostility or conflict. During Moon sextile Uranus, on this day, January 6, you'll take the matter into your own hands, and you and your partner will sit back and laugh at the world. If the world needs drama, let them have it. You and your partner will look at it as if it were a spectator sport.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.