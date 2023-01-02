The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From January 2 – 8, 2023

This week, as Venus enters innovative Aquarius and the Full Moon in Cancer shines above, is a reminder to all zodiac signs that only you know what kind of life is meant for you.

2023 is set to be a vastly different year — which is evident with major planets like Saturn and Pluto changing signs.

It is a time when many of the pieces of healing have finally clicked into place allowing you to move more easily into the fate that has always been meant for you.

This is about following the call of your soul. Dare to be different, to make up your own rules, to follow that passion no matter where it may lead.

This is the energy of Venus in Aquarius which will inspire you to act and move forward to the beat of your own drum this week.

The Cancer Full Moon will bring to fruition any lingering themes within your own life that have been ongoing since the Cancer New Moon at the end of last June.

Now that you have had time to learn and reflect, you also have a better idea of what balance truly means and looks like for you.

There is no more perfect time to strike out, seize the change that is coming and to trust that no matter what, your soul always does know the way.

Luckiest day horoscopes for each zodiac sign for the week of January 2 – January 8, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, January 4th

Your gift this week is to be able to express yourself more authentically as the Moon in Gemini moves through your communication sector. It may not be professionally that you need to advocate or speak up within, but romantically.

Especially with Jupiter in your sign bringing so much expansion. Do not be afraid to speak your true feelings as it will help unlock a lucky outcome.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 2nd

Venus is most known for ruling love, but it also favors finances and real estate. As it moves into Aquarius activating your career arena, you can expect a raise or promotion.

This is an excellent time to also investigate real estate purchase as well as apply for new positions that you may have previously overlooked.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 2nd

Aquarius is the sign that governs all matters of luck within your life. As Venus moves into this innovative air sign this week it is about allowing yourself to expand in all the areas that you are passionate about within your life.

Venus in Aquarius in this aspect of your life reminds you that you can create your own luck when you follow what you genuinely love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 6th

Neptune is still in Pisces as it continues to stir up opportunities within the lucky sector of your life. This week as it aligns with Saturn in Aquarius activating transformation, you are being given the ability to simply let go and go with the flow.

Instead of fighting to hold onto what is comfortable, it is safe to simply trust and allow yourself to ease into all the lucky changes that are happening around you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, January 4th

Jupiter is the planet of luck and for the next few months it will also be lighting up the lucky sector of your life. Anything and everything are possible.

This week it aligns with Venus in Capricorn which brings in themes of healthy decisions and choices for you and your life.

There is something beginning this week which will lead to greater abundance, but it must come from a place of making better decisions.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday January 5th

The Moon in Gemini this week activates aspects related to your career. Gemini is an air sign that is known for communication and the ability to think on its feet. It can multitask and hold multiple options as possibilities.

You can benefit from embracing this Gemini energy during the week and make sure to speak up about the ideas that you are having, because they will lead to greater abundance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, January 4th

When it comes to luck, it involves the sign of Gemini for you. This week, the moon which governs your own feelings, moves into this sign giving you a boost of confidence.

The Moon in Gemini will help you feel more positive about the direction that your life is going in right now allowing you to feel like nothing you do could fail.

Embrace this time and let it carry you into the future that you have worked so hard to create.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 6th

The Full Moon in Cancer marks an extremely lucky and divine time within your life. Reflect to the end of June 2022 to see what themes were playing out within your life.

It may be about greater balance, self-worth or making your home space one that feels more like home. Now is your chance to honor your own growth and recommit to the process ahead.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 2nd

Venus rules all matters related to the heart and to finances. This week you cannot go wrong with either.

As Venus moves into Aquarius, it will light up your communication zone, giving you the ability to speak your way into a better paying job or even into a better relationship.

The choice is yours, or you can simply decide to do both. Use your own pioneering spirit to create whatever resonates most deeply with you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 2nd

Venus will move into the part of your life that governs value. This includes those relationships as well as those situations that add to your life.

As it does you will feel freer to truly embrace what does work and more willing to let go of what does not.

Your life should reflect what is of most value for you as this also helps to bring in that feeling of luck and success that you seek.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Friday, January 6th

The Full Moon in Cancer is helping you start a healthier regime within your life. Whether it is about physical health or even a healthier state of mind and heart, the Full Moon this week brings in a fantastic opportunity for you.

Think about how the idea of health has evolved since the New Moon in Cancer at the end of June 2022 to give you more of an idea of where to focus on now.

With Venus in your sign, this theme of health really is about getting you to the best possible place in your life so that you can fully enjoy it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 3rd

In the next week opening yourself up to those relationships which add value to your life is what the focus will be.

With Venus in Capricorn, highlight friends and social circles along with Jupiter in Aries incorporating a greater reflection over what is most important to you.

It is a wonderful time to reconnect with those around you. Use this week to plan a night together with those people who unconditionally love and support you which will fuel you to continually reach for the stars.

Kate Rose is an artist, mother, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.