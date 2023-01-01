The first week of the year, starting January 1 - 7, 2022, three zodiac signs will have great weekly horoscopes.

We've already got ourselves into something spectacular. We've also got a slew of amazing interplanetary transits that will lift our moods and increase our confidence levels.

We feel good about believing in our resolutions, and we're not hearing the naysayers that always feel the need to shut things down. Let them do their worst if they must...as for us, we will take the higher road and succeed.

We couldn't have started the year on a higher note than having the Sun trine Moon as our first transit. This positivity-packed transit can set the tone for the entire year, but we must be open to it, which, thankfully, many of us are.

Nobody wants this year to be a bummer, and because we've seen a couple of really awful years before this one, it's hard to get the strength to feel positive. Still...we will rise above. If hope springs eternal, we'll ride that train until the last stop.

Major transit highlights of the week include Mercury sextile Neptune, Venus in Aquarius (ooh, that's going to be very good for our love lives!), Venus sextile Jupiter, a Full Moon in Cancer, and the Moon in Leo.

If we see this week as brilliant, it will manifest as everything we want it to be. While some may take this first week slowly, those who get on the positivity track as soon as possible experience love, self-confidence, love of self, joy, and a shared loving experience with another person.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes Starting January 1, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have zero problems with this week, as everything seems to be falling into place for you, just as you had intended it to do.

You are only too happy to begin a new year as you have places to go and people to meet; you will spend much of this week in a dream world, wondering how you will take your life into even greater realms. You just can't be taken down, and whether you spend your week with people you love or you're simply on your own, out and about, everything will come with a sense of ease.

Nothing this week drags on you, not even people or their issues, and it's usually people who are at the heart of any of your problems. What's extra nice is that you can work the transit Mercury sextile Neptune to your advantage by implementing an idea that's been on the back burner for too long. It's happening, Libra! Start the momentum!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week couldn't come fast enough, as far as you are concerned, Sagittarius. You felt like you were on the verge of a nervous breakdown this past December, as everything seemed to drag so slowly that you thought you'd go out of your mind.

But, voila! Now you are back in your element: movement, action, energy and focus. You are so happy to be alive, and it's January of 2023...what could be better?

Your natural optimism is high this week, which backs up your every move. You feel you're back on track for the first time in many months.

There is nothing to stand in your way; even if there were, you wouldn't take it too seriously. You know what you want now and how to make it a reality. The universe backs you in every way.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You needed the year to change because last year was starting to get on your nerves. You know that it's all mental and that time is a construct, but hell, you're human.

Whether you're a master particle physicist or just a regular ol' person, this 'time' thing can get on one's nerves. You need a 'time shift,' which you get this first week of the year.

You will easily adapt to your new set of rules, which will have you opting for positivity and productivity; you know that you need to do more this year, and this week makes you feel like all of that is possible.

You are not lazy, but you refrain from getting involved, which has held you back. This year will have you accepting more offers, taking more chances, and starting this week, you'll begin to accept that you, too, can be pleased if only you'd get out of your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.