The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve In A Big Way During 2023

In 2023, both Saturn and Pluto are changing signs representing huge shifts in every zodiac sign's relationships and how you love.

The year begins with Mars, the planet of passion and action, turning direct in early January in Gemini.

However, it will be spending another three months moving through this air sign helping you to focus on communication around intimacy in your relationships and plans for what you and your partner want for the future.

Early March brings the much awaited of movement of Saturn from Aquarius into Pisces.

Saturn is known as the lord of time and karma and can depending on your sign provide some hard lessons as it moves through the zodiac, but this time in Pisces, Saturn teaches through love.

Saturn is the planet of boundaries, but in Pisces they become softer. Almost lulled to a deep sense of peace by the Piscean waters, Saturn will help you heal your own personal karma as well as the generational ones you may have inherited.

You will find greater acceptance of the past and can consider how you feel about yourself and the relationship you create.

April brings the start of Eclipse Season and Pluto, the planet of transformation and sex, moving into the air sign of Aquarius.

This marks the Age of Aquarius that has dominated so much that futuristic time that you have heard about.

While Pluto only visits Aquarius for a brief time before moving into this air sign and beginning its 20-year reign there early 2024, there is no mistaking that there is a change taking place within how you love and the relationship that you choose to create.

This is the year of not caring what others think, letting go of any societal rules and simply letting love show you how to love.

Horoscopes for the four zodiac signs whose relationships improve in 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

2023 begins coming off an exceptional astrological high of having both Jupiter and Neptune direct within your own sign of Pisces.

Neptune is all about dreams and unconditional love while Jupiter is the planet of luck, abundance and creates expansion in all areas that it touches. This ushered you into a phase of greater determination as Jupiter in Aries activated your sense of value and what you and who of course, that you most want.

This was setting the tone for 2023 and the movement of Saturn from Aquarius into Pisces. Saturn is known as the lord of time and karma and often gets a bad rap for being the teacher of the zodiac.

Saturn is encircled by rings often indicating the need to learn boundaries when this planet is moving through a particular part of your life. While Saturn can often deliver harsher lessons for you as it moves into your own sign of Pisces, it helps you get to that next phase of life.

Whatever you have been beginning within your romantic relationship is about to be converted into a new chapter. This is commitment energy and will represent a change that there is no going back from. Saturn in Pisces works differently though than it does in other signs as this romantic water sign is all about unconditional love and spirituality so Saturn will take on these principles during this time leaving behind the detachedness of Aquarius.

This is a time of deciding finally what type of relationship you genuinely want and how far you will go to achieve it. The year ahead promises not only more romance but also greater commitment. You are truly about to enter a brand-new chapter of your love life.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Eclipses of 2023 is the big story here along with the stellium in Taurus mid-May. The Eclipses have been moving through your sign and that of Taurus since 2022 and will continue to do so with a Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio on May 5th and then a total ring of fire Eclipse in Taurus on October 14th, 2023.

The Eclipses have been paving the way for your own personal growth and that of your romantic relationship. If your partner or prospective partner has Aries or Libra in their charts, then this may be a big year for the both of you as the other two eclipses that occur in April and October will take place in these two signs. This means that you may both be going through a huge growth phase to help usher you into a new romantic future.

The eclipse in your own sign in May will be an important one for you to recognize just how much your feelings have changed, not necessarily for your partner but about love and what constitutes a healthy relationship. This allows you to feel like the emotional dust of 2022 can settle and you can return to creating the relationship you desire.

Mid-May a stellium, meaning a grouping of five or more planets, in Taurus, the sign that rules over your romantic relationships, occurs bringing a much-needed new beginning to your love life. Not only will there be many planets within the earth sign of Taurus, but the New Moon will also occur here helping you fully shed the past.

The big news though is the total ring of fire eclipse at the end of October, this is where the Sun peaks around the Moon just enough, so it has a ring or halo effect around it. This will bring not just the reality that your dreams have come true, but the ability to find gratitude for the process that got you here.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Growth is always a top priority within life and your romantic relationship and this year that is exactly what you are going to get.

Right now, it is important to get real about the unavoidable cost of change. To release the idea that somehow you can move ahead without leaving anyone or anything behind and to recognize that change happens when it is meant to, not when you want it to.

Beginning the year, Mars turns direct in Gemini early in January. Gemini energy is your polarizing sign and represents your romantic relationships. Whenever you see Gemini coming up you can know that there will be an effect within your love life.

As Mars turns direct, those changes that you have been considering or even being haunted by taking are about to take a turn towards becoming reality. But Mars is going to keep moving through this air sign until the end of March which means that the first three months of the year are all about changes within your romantic relationships.

Something needs to end so you can finally embrace what it is you truly need, or it is about finally allowing yourself to go all in on something that you have always known was meant for you. Either way, this will bring positive steps of action. Just like your favorite game show though, brace yourself, because that is not all.

The key factor for you this year is that Saturn, lord of time and karma, is moving into Pisces and getting ready to transit the area of your life that rules home, family, and even ancestral trauma.

Making romantic decisions to appease family members, friends or even that inner child that still makes its appearance known is about to end. Spirituality will begin to rule your life and a change within your home environment is likely.

You will have a greater sense of unconditional love, stronger inner purpose, and the awareness that by embracing the lessons of Saturn here you have not just cleared your own karma, but that of generations.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Pluto is the planet of transformation, intimacy and physical pleasure — and this year it is set to move into Aquarius, your polarizing sign.

Aquarius represents your romantic relationships which means as Pluto moves into this free-spirited terrain it is going to bring some much-needed positive energy to your love life. This is only just a taste though as it will end up retrograding back into Capricorn before finally emerging once again and staying for the next twenty years in Aquarius.

But there are big lessons here for you Leo. After spending so much time reflecting on your career and learning more deeply about yourself, this is a chance to return to love. During the past few years, you wondered if you were meant to love again. If you were better off or even destined to remain alone in your life.

In many ways you gave up hope of attracting someone to share your life with. But Pluto’s stint in Aquarius this year allows hope to bloom once again in love.

You will end up attracting a new partner or being able to rediscover a deeper connection with an existing partner. Even if your relationship had turned more transactional than romantic, this year would give you the ability to know how to get that magic back.

The important thing to remember is that Aquarius does things differently. It walks and loves to the beat of its own drum so it is unlikely that anything conventional will end up working, instead it is about simply recognizing what feels good and letting everything else go.

