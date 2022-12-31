The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships, January 2023

In the new month ahead, clarity is finally delivered and the sign from the universe to start moving towards a new chapter in life.

Since August last year, both Mars and Uranus have been moving through retrograde periods causing delays and limitations in knowing if you have outgrown your relationship or if it has been something internally going on with you.

January starts completely differently.

Not only does Venus, the planet of love, move into Aquarius, causing greater independence and perspective, but Mars, Uranus, and Mercury all turn direct as well.

This brings together the energy of change, action, and communication, which are exactly the elements involved in clarity.

It is important to rush the process; as much as you begin to feel a lightening of energy at the start of the month, which will help you understand your thoughts more deeply, Uranus will not turn direct until the end of the month.

This is the month of clarity and change, but it is something to understand must happen at a divine time.

Just as you cannot rush clarity, you also cannot rush change, even if you now know it is inevitable.

Four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships in January 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus, the planet of sudden change, has been moving through your zodiac sign since 2018, causing disruptions in every facet of your life, including romantically. Each year Uranus turns retrograde for approximately five months to help you understand more deeply where you need to free yourself and embrace change.

Although this period of retrograde is about helping you understand where you are feeling stuck or limited, it can be challenging to make changes during that period. At the end of this month, Uranus turns direct, and many of the changes and feelings you have been feeling will finally make sense.

Uranus is known as the planet of shock and awe. It comes along in the most surprising of ways and changes everything. Since August, there likely has been a great deal of reflection on if you are still in alignment with your relationship or if you are only still there out of obligation or fear of what would happen if you were not.

Once Uranus turns direct, and these thoughts have a chance to settle into your heart, change will be unavoidable, which also means those feelings you have been having will suddenly be pointed in one specific direction; freedom.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Since the end of August, you have been feeling greater uncertainty over the future of your relationship. You have been questioning your motivating factors and trying to reflect on if your relationship is truly the problem or if it is something within yourself instead.

The months have run into one another, and while you have been asked to focus on whether you want to walk away from this relationship, it feels like you have been made to wait. It did not feel like it was time, either because of your confusion or because it was the holiday season, and it felt impossible to decide or leave during that time. The reason for all this reflection is that at the same time, things started to feel off romantically coincided with Mars entering your sign of Gemini.

During this period, Mars turned retrograde at the end of October, inhibiting any action because you were meant to focus on your thoughts and needs. In the middle of this month, though, Mars finally turns direct in Gemini, which means it is time to review everything that has been happening within your relationship since August.

Mars will move to the same degrees as it did during early August, and it is retrograde, except now there is clarity on how you feel and what motivates you to make changes. This will linger into the end of March; however, for many, Geminis’ January spells the end of a relationship that has already been on the rocks.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are heading into your zodiac and birthday season this month, but it also means you are doing your annual review of how things have grown within the past year. This frequently will inspire you to make changes, especially within your relationships, if you do not feel they have grown or progressed in the ways you had hoped.

This month not only does the Sun move into your sign, and the New Moon in Aquarius occurs as well, but at the start of the month, Venus shifts into Aquarius, coloring the entire month in a recommitment of self-love. Venus in your zodiac sign helps you focus on what feels most authentic. You honor your beliefs and needs within a relationship, which means you are more likely to call out what you do not feel in alignment.

Your partner may be trying to speak your love language more as they will be under the influence of Venus in Aquarius, but they may also feel you pulling away and could become more insecure and clingier. This could provide the need to take space from one another, even if you are unsure yet whether this relationship is truly over.

It is common for you to make major relationship decisions at the start of the year as you always feel compelled to grow and become better. This year it comes down to whether your partner can do that with you.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing you usually like is change, specifically if it interrupts the comfort zone of security that you like to create. Many times, especially in love, you become more focused on continuing the path you have already chosen rather than stopping and considering if it is one you want to or should still be on.

The month begins with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. Mercury is the planet of thought and communication. While retrograde, it helps you revisit important themes in your life for greater understanding. Within your sign, it is about reflecting on whether your beliefs are serving the life you want to create.

As Mercury turns direct mid-month, it will provide you with the clarity that, ultimately, it’s yourself that you need to be true to, regardless of what changes you end up creating within your life. At the start of the month, the Full Moon in Cancer will highlight an ongoing theme that has been playing out since the New Moon in Cancer which occurred at the end of June 2022. Full Moons bring things to fruition and completion.

As the Full Moon in Cancer occurs during Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, it is going to highlight the beliefs that you’ve had about love and the relationship that you have created.

You have to remember that not all changes are bad and that sometimes resisting them causes so much negativity within your life. Don’t be afraid to switch paths this month, Capricorn, it may just be the path that leads you to exactly where you’ve always wanted to be.

