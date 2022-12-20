The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

So many amazing things are happening this week, and today the Sun crosses over the threshold to enter the hard-working, tenacious energy of a Capricorn zodiac sign.

We still have our mental capacities focused on things that resonate with Sagittarian nature. We feel that we want adventure, and for the next few days while the Moon is in Sagittarius, the zodiac sign of the Archer that's where we dedicate our time the most.

Still, while the Sun gains stability in Capricorn our steadfast determination remains at the helm. We are getting ready to push through to a new chapter in our lives with 2023 coming in around the bend.

The new year always arrives during Capricorn season, and it's a time for us to lay down new plans as Jupiter also enters Aries for 2023, and Pluto begins to hit the final degrees of Capricorn.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Time to buckle down and focus on work, Aries. The Sun is entering your solar house of career and reputation, so this is your time to shine.

Roll up your sleeves and let others see you as a hard-working team player. Great things are in store for you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Fine-tune your elevator pitch for social situations, Taurus.

The Sun entering your house of personal philosophy has you ready to share what you think and feel. Your belief system may undergo a type of challenge, but this helps you to know who you are a bit better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get honest about how much extra responsibility you can handle and what promises you can keep should you make some.

With the Sun lighting up your house of shared resources for the next 30 days, you have time to figure these things out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Relationships can be hard work, but you are ready for the task.

For the next month, Capricorn energy invites you to dig down into a project you feel ready to complete, and a partnership may be required to accomplish your goal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Set a goal, Leo, and try to pick something you know you can complete, even if it's a bit challenging.

Sometimes you have to set your pride aside for what needs to be done. It isn't easy to remain steadfast and determined, but the earthy nature of the Sun in Capricorn can help you to stay grounded and authentic to your dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Keep both feet on the ground, even if your heart is feeling things it has not felt in a long time.

This is a time for relationships to grow strong and fertile, and with your no-nonsense personality, you want to see if your interactions show signs of a love that will last.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It takes time to build solid relationships in the workplace. It's always nice when you can click with a person, but the true test of your ability to rally for one another is to go through tough and good times.

Please don't assume someone is your new best friend until they have passed some tests that present themselves with time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's always wise to think before speaking. Thoughts and feelings intersect with one another, and they can create problems for you if you overreact without thinking.

Ask yourself what your goal is when you have something important to say. Consider the need of the person who will receive your message and need to respond.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money is always nice to have, and during this time of year, more challenging to keep. Plan for a budget when you have some spending to do. Buy from the heart, but also plan with your mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's your long game, Capricorn? This is your solar return with the Sun in your sign for the next month. You get to define what you want to be and how you want to get there. Consider your dreams and goals, and give yourself the gift of time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Always remember where it is that you came from. This is a time to let go of any grudges that no longer help you. Focus on the future that is bright.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some friends you make will last a lifetime. With the Sun in earthly Capricorn activating your friendship zone, this is a great time to network for business purposes and grow your opportunities through solid relationships.

